Many fans of the Guardians of the Galaxy comic book series were excited to see the original Guardians show up in the recently released sequel. And it left many speculating about a return or even possible separate movie for these classic characters. The old team is led by Sylvester Stallone's Stakar (or Starhawk in the comic books), a character that could make for a very interesting spin-off. Director James Gunn has now revealed that he may do a Ravagers movie featuring the original Guardians after he finishes his trilogy. That movie would simply be called The Ravagers. In addition, Gunn has also discussed wanting musician David Bowie to join the cast as a Ravager in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Gunn recently spoke to Collider about writing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. And the possibility of a Ravagers movie came up. Gunn clarifies that the original Guardians team led by Stallone is in fact called The Ravagers, and not any play on the word Guardians.

"There's always discussion with Ravagers, it would be The Ravagers. It's always a possibility. I would be excited."

The original Guardians of the Galaxy are an obscure but fun part of the Marvel Universe. Their history is filled with wild adventures, crazy characters, comedy, and awesome storylines. If James Gunn or anyone else at Marvel plans to do more with Sylvester Stallone's Stakar and the captain's old team, there is plenty of material to work with.

A Ravager movie is still just a thought at the moment as writing has pretty much just started for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. But after Avengers 4, there might be a lot of room for a return of the original Guardians, which would be perfect timing for the MCU. James Gunn has also said in the past that Marvel does have plans to develop Stallone's Stakar character, revealing that he is a "big part of the MCU."

In other Ravages news, Gunn revealed that he originally had David Bowie in mind to portray a Ravager in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, going as far as to have Marvel's Kevin Feige reach out to the musician. But as it turns out, the singer was too sick to take on the part and died shortly thereafter. It would have been pretty awesome to see Bowie as a member of Yondu's original crew along with Stallone, Michelle Yeoh, Michael Rosenbaum, Ving Rhames and Miley Cyrus as the voice of the computer Mainframe. The Starman would have brought an entirely new and cool dimension to the musical ties within the Guardians of the Galaxy universe.

In addition to being a legendary musician, Bowie also was an accomplished actor, appearing in numerous notable movies over the years. Arguably, his most famous role was as Jareth the Goblin King in 1986's Jim Henson movie Labyrinth. Bowie also made an appearance as Nikola Tesla in Christopher Nolan's The Prestige and played himself in an episode of the comedy show Extras, humiliating Ricky Gervais.

It's a shame that we never got to see Bowie as a Ravager because it's looking like he would have been a part of the future of the MCU, which is incredible to think about. Bowie in the MCU, it just sounds too perfect. In other Guardians news, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 arrives digitally on August 8th, 2017 with a physical release set for August 22nd.