Disney California Adventure park will soon be the destination for adventure, intrigue and triumph as recruits from around the world, like you, join forces with legendary Super Heroes in an ever-expanding universe of stories that will grow even bigger over time. This summer, Disney is kicking off the action with the May 27 grand opening of the thrilling, rocking attraction, Guardians of the Galaxy Mission: Breakout!. This new attraction opens just a few weeks after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hits theaters on May 5.

This new adventure blasts you straight into the Guardians of the Galaxy story for the first time ever, alongside characters from the blockbuster films and comics. As you help Rocket bust his pals out of the Collector's Fortress, you will experience randomized ride experiences complete with all-new visual and audio effects and music inspired by the popular film soundtracks. You never know which adventure you will get! There will be even more ways to step into Super Hero stories with Summer of Heroes, May 27 through September 10, according to Disney Parks. Answer the call for this limited-time celebration as you join the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy for all-new epic experiences.

Summer of Heroes will launch a number of new, year-round experiences including Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Dance Off! Don't be surprised if you run into the Guardians of the Galaxy on their way to the Milano, with Star-Lord firing up his old-school boom box to get the party started. Gamora may prefer to stand back and observe, but everyone else is bound to get in the groove and show off their moves during this awesome rock 'n' roll bash! Another new year-round experience is Super Hero Encounters, where, for the first time, citizens of Earth will come face-to-face with Groot, one of the Guardians of the Galaxy! You can also step up to meet the First Avenger, Captain America, along with everyone's favorite web slinger, your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

And for a limited time, step up to the challenge with new adventures during Summer of Heroes such as Avengers Training Initiative, where Black Widow and Hawkeye assemble young recruits for a series of tests to see if they have what it takes to join the ranks of the Avengers. The Heroic Encounter: Black Widow adventure is where Black Widow will arrive on the scene several times throughout the day in an armored Avengers vehicle for her heroic encounter with park guests. All that heroism making you hungry? Want a token as proof of your adventures when you get home? Special themed merchandise and food will be available throughout Hollywood Land.

The summer brings even more to get excited about over at Disneyland park as classic favorites return with the reopening of the Disneyland Railroad and Rivers of America attractions, with the "Fantasmic!" nighttime spectacular returning later in the summer. Disney will be releasing opening dates soon for these attractions. And don't miss your chance to see the classic Main Street Electrical Parade during its limited-time run at Disneyland park through June 18. #HeroUp at Disney California Adventure park with Guardians of the Galaxy Mission: Breakout! and Summer of Heroes, beginning May 27! Entertainment and attractions are subject to change and cancellation without notice. Please check the show guide for days and times. Hopefully we'll have more updates on this Guardians of the Galaxy ride in the near future.