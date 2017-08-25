Halloween is coming up in a few short months and to celebrate, Disney's California Adventure theme park is set to give the new Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: Breakout! attraction a Halloween makeover. Disneyland will also do the usual makeover for the Haunted Mansion to turn it into the Nightmare Before Christmas theme, which will run until just after Christmas. Disneyland has been doing the Nightmare Before Christmas theme since 2001 and fans love all of the changes and change of pace for the iconic attraction, but the Guardians attraction just opened in May, so many will ride the attraction for the first time while the Halloween theme is in full swing.

The Oh My Disney blog is reporting that Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: Breakout! will get its new Halloween theme beginning September 15th and will revert back to normal on November 1st, 2017. The name of the change will be Guardians of the Galaxy - Monsters After Dark and will feature an additional adventure tacked on at the end of the original ride. The ride will follow Rocket's attempt to save Groot after he is left behind during the first mission. Said Joe Rohde, creative executive for Walt Disney Imagineering.

"The Monsters After Dark story hinges on irreverence, on top of the irreverence that's already in the attraction. It's creepy, chaotic and very funny. The Collector's Fortress goes dark, alarms sound and all-new lighting on the exterior of the Fortress alerts guests that something inside has gone awry. As guests enter the Lobby of the Fortress, they may be startled by flashing alarms and creepy sounds, warning signs that creatures have escaped their vitrine cages and all kinds of chaos is erupting. The Collector's ever-resourceful assistant Apheta tries to keep calm by reassuring guests that all is in order, and this is just a momentary setback."

The Halloween themed Guardians attraction will also feature a new song composed by Guardians of the Galaxy composer, Tyler Bates in addition to the 70s and 80s songs in the original ride. Rocket will need the help of the riders on the attraction to distract the creatures that have been released for the Halloween theme, so that he can rescue Groot. The Collector's assistant, Alpheta will also be featured in the new adventure, warning riders and reassuring that "this is just a momentary setback." It isn't clear at this point if the Halloween theme will extend to the Collector's waiting area, but it seems like a no-brainer for the theme park.

Mission: Breakout recently opened up in May of this year to coincide with the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and took over the previous attraction mechanics of the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror. In addition, it was announced during the Disney D23 Expo that the California Adventure theme park will also be getting a fully immersive section for fellow Marvel properties, the Avengers and Spider-Man, which will be a huge addition to the park and is expected to premier in the next few years.

The Guardians of the Galaxy - Monsters After Dark is only at the California Adventure theme park located in Anaheim, California. It is possible that by that time the new [Star Wars}: Secrets of the Empire VR experience may open at the same time, which is an added bonus. The new Halloween themed attraction will run from September 15th, 2017 through Halloween and the wait is expected to be really, really long. The wait times have already lasted hours, but a new twist to the brand-new ride will surely add to the already outrageous wait times, so It might be worth buying a Fast Pass for that day.