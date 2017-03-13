Marvel has released a new TV spot for its highly-anticipated superhero sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, while the sneak peek that debuted during the Kids Choice Awards last weekend has also surfaced online. The TV spot teases that the odds are certainly stacked against our favorite Guardians, with Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista) informing Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) that they need to get new odds. This TV spot also includes new footage with Star-Lord piloting a ship with Yondu at his side, along with a rather humorous joke about their group's name.

Marvel Entertainment debuted this TV spot on their YouTube channel earlier today, which features a glimpse at Yondu, who has an upgraded version of his mystical Yaka Arrow in this sequel. We also get a new look at Gamora's (Zoe Saldana) sister Nebula (Karen Gillan), who tries to make fun of Gamora's group, calling her a 'Garden of the Galaxy,' before Gamora corrects her, which certainly cracks up Drax the Destroyer. If that wasn't enough, we also have the sneak peek from this superhero sequel, hitting theaters May 5.

The sneak peek features a scene where Star-Lord and Rocket are both co-piloting the Milano, when Drax makes an observation that anyone who could get through this situation would have to be the greatest pilot in the universe. Both Star-Lord and Rocket think they're the greatest pilot in the universe, when Rocket tries to take Star-Lord down a peg, claiming he's going to put a turd in Peter's pillowcase later. When Star-Lord questions whether he would really do this, the raccoon clarifies by saying he's actually going to put one of Drax's turds in Star-Lord's pillowcase, which causes Drax to burst out into a fit of laughter, claiming that he has notoriously large turds.

Last week, early box office projections came in, claiming that this superhero sequel could earn north of $160 million in its opening weekend. That total would far surpass the debut of its predecessor, 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy, which opened big with $94.3 million, en route to a $333.1 million domestic and $773.3 million worldwide tally, from a $170 million production budget. It hasn't been confirmed what the production budget on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is quite yet, but it's certainly shaping up to be one of the biggest movies of the coveted summer season.

Set to the backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, the Guardians of the Galaxy sequel continues the team's adventures as they traverse the outer reaches of the cosmos. The Guardians must fight to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mysteries of Peter Quill's true parentage. Old foes become new allies and fan-favorite characters from the classic comics will come to our heroes' aid as the Marvel cinematic universe continues to expand. The film marks the return of the original Guardians, including Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, }Dave Bautista} as Drax, Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot, Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket, Michael Rooker as Yondu, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Sean Gunn as Kraglin. New cast members include Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha, Chris Sullivan as Taserface and Kurt Russell as Star-Lord's father, Ego the Living Planet. Take a look at the TV spot and this sneak preview of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 below.