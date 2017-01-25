Director James Gunn has never been shy when it comes to sharing fun tidbits from his movies with fans, and today he gave everyone a special sneak peek at Guardians of the Galaxy 2. The filmmaker share part of a live scoring session with composer Tyler Bates on Facebook. This video was taken at Abbey Road, and is considered to be the first time a scoring session has ever been broadcast live.

The Facebook Live video is just over four minutes long, featuring one of the full songs from the Guardians 2 score. This piece is conducted by Tim Williams. While we don't get any indication of when in the movie this song will be featured, it does sound like quite the dramatic song, so perhaps it could be used during one of the movie's climactic moments. But that's purely speculation at this point. It remains to be seen if the filmmaker will continue to use the Facebook Live function as the scoring process continues on this superhero sequel.

Director James Gunn recently teased in an interview that neither the original Guardians of the Galaxy movie nor this sequel have been beholden to any part of the MCU continuity, since these adventures take place in the cosmos, far beyond the reach of the Earth-bound Avengers. It has been confirmed, however, that the Guardians will be featured in Avengers: Infinity War, with cast members such as Dave Bautista and Sean Gunn revealing through social media that they started filming on the superhero ensemble this week. Very little is known about the plot of that movie as well, but hopefully an official plot synopsis will be released for both movies.

While we still have a few months left until this sequel is released, it's certainly shaping up to be one of this year's biggest movies. When the first Guardians 2 trailer debuted in December, it set a new Marvel record for teaser trailer views, amassing 81 million views in the first 24 hours. Marvel has yet to announce when the next trailer will arrive, but it could possibly come during the Super Bowl next month, although nothing has been announced.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast is lead by Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon and Vin Diesel as Groot. New cast members include Kurt Russell as Ego the Living Planet, Star-Lord's father, Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Chris Sullivan as Taserface and Tommy Flanagan as Tullk. Marvel Studios will release Guardians 2 on May 5, which kicks off the summer movie season. The film doesn't have any direct competition, but it will face Warner Bros. KIng Arthur: Legend of the Sword, 20th Century Fox's Snatched and High Top Releasing's Lowriders on May 12. Take a look at this Facebook Live video for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 below, as we continue the countdown towards the May 5 release date.