If you still haven't seen Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 yet, there will be some SPOILERS below, particularly for one of the five Guardians 2 post-credit scenes. By this point, we're guessing that most people who wanted to see this superhero sequel have seen it alread. But if there are some that are still waiting for the Blu-ray and DVD release later this month, we're giving you a fair warning. This is your last chance to avoid spoilers for the Guardians 2 post-credit scene, which introduces a long-awaited character into the MCU, with one artist offering a glimpse at what a certain actor may look like as this character.

If you have seen the movie and the five post-credit scenes, perhaps the most intriguing of these scenes is one where Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki) from The Sovereign showcases the coccoon that will be used to give birth to Adam Warlock. Kevin Feige has confirmed that this character will in fact be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, although there hasn't been any confirmation as to when we may see him first surface. Since the character was introduced in Guardians 2, the safe bet would be that we'd see him in the flesh first in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which writer-director James Gunn is already hard at work on. Over the weekend, celebrated artist BossLogic took to Twitter to reveal new artwork that shows what actor Luke Bracey would look like as Adam Warlock.

Adam Warlock has not yet been cast, but Guardians 3 writer-director James Gunn teased in June that he was reading Adam Warlock comics, preparing for his entrance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since the filmmaker is currently working on the story for Guardians of the Galaxy 3, which will likely be one of the first Marvel Phase 4 movies, it seems plausible that Adam Warlock could make his true debut in this sequel. It's also possible that the studio could sneak in a quick introduction in Avengers 4, which is about to start filming, but that would mean the studio would have to have already cast the character which, as far as we know, hasn't happened yet.

We have also seen Adam Warlock's cocoon concept art in recent weeks, but there has still been no official word about the character being cast. There has been some fan chatter suggesting that Matthew McConaughey would be right for the role, but there is no indication that the studio is interested in him, or if McConaughey himself will consider playing this character. There has been no indication of when James Gunn might have the script for Guardians of the Galaxy 3 ready, or when filming may begin, but some believe it may be one of the three movies Marvel has slated for release in 2020, on May 1, 2020, August 7, 2020 and November 6, 2020. Gunn has stated that production could start as early as 2018.

As for Luke Bracey, there is no indication he is interested in playing Adam Warlock in Guardians 3, but why wouldn't he not be? The Australian actor made his debut in the long-running Aussie series Home & Away in 2009, before making his big screen debut in 2011 with Monte Carlo. He then starred in the 2012 film Amnesia and played Cobra Commander in the 2013 sequel G.I. Joe Retaliation. He has most recently starred in The November Man, Me Him Her, the Point Break remake, where he portrayed Johnny Utah, and Best Picture nominee Hacksaw Ridge. He will next be seen in American Dream, alongside Nick Stahl and Michiel Huisman. Take a look at BossLogic's artwork that shows what Luke Bracey might look like as Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.