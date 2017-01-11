This summer, many Marvel fans are looking forward to the return of Star-Lord and all of his heroic friends in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which kicks off the summer movie season on May 5. There is another group of heroes assembling this year that may also catch fans' attention, simply called Guardians, which is set for release in Russia on February 23. While it remains unclear if and/or when these Russian superheroes will get a theatrical release in the United States, a final trailer has been released, offering a new glimpse at this unique superhero team.

The trailer surfaced on the Official Russian Trailers YouTube, offering more footage from this superhero adventure. There have already been two Guardians trailers released thus far, both of which have been received quite well, especially for a movie that is completely original, based on no previously-established comic book heroes, and with no built-in audience. If Guardians proves to be popular on the big screen, it's possible that its success could spawn a comic book of its own, perhaps proving that successful superhero movies don't necessarily need to be based on an iconic, established property.

During the Cold War, an organization called "Patriot" created a super-hero squad, which includes members of multiple soviet republics. After spending years hiding in the shadows during the Cold War era, this group of heroes must show themselves again. These heroes include a man who can manipulate stone (Sebastien Sisak), another who is a half-man, half-bear (Anton Pampushnyy), a woman who has the ability to manipulate and turn herself into a form of water (Alina Lanina) and a teleporter who uses a pair of enormous sickle weapons (Sanzhar Madiev). These heroes all come from different Soviet republics, but they must unite to save their collective homeland.

The supporting cast includes Alina Kiziyarova, Valeriya Shkirando, Marusya Klimova, Vyacheslav Razbegaev, Stanislav Shirin, Nikolay Shestak and Aleksandr Semyonov. The movie was produced with a budget of 330 million Rubles, which is the equivalent of 5 million U.S. dollars. It's possible that, given it has a successful Russian launch, that an American distributor will come aboard and a U.S. release date will be set. Until then, we'll just have to keep watching these trailers and hoping that these Guardians can make their way across the pond.

Guardians is directed by Sarik Andreasyan, who directed last year's indie thriller American Crime starring Hayden Christensen, Adrien Brody and Jordana Brewster, from a script by Andrey Gavrilov. Last year, the Russian box office was dominated by American films, with The Secret Life of Pets ($33.2 million), Zootopia ($32.2 million), Deadpool ($26.2 million) and Suicide Squad ($25.6 million) taking the top 4 spots, followed by the Russian film The Crew with $24.2 million. We'll have to wait and see if Guardians can top the Russian box office this year. Take a look at the final trailer for Guardians below.