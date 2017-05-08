Baby Groot and Star-Lord are greeting fans at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Baby Groot may be a tiny infant in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, but he's a huge star. Fans can't seem to get enough of the tiny tree creature and his limited vocabulary. Groot's voice is portrayed by actor Vin Diesel who has expressed many times his desire for a Groot spin-off movie, possibly with his pal Rocket, but director James Gunn has yet to confirm whether Diesel's desires will come into fruition or not. So what do you do if you need more Groot in your life after seeing both Guardians movies?

One possible way to quench your Groot thirst is to head over to Disney World where they have set up a meet and greet with Baby Groot and his less popular sidekick Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord. Inside the Magic has video of Star-Lord and Baby Groot greeting fans and it's pretty adorable. Groot is setup in a recreation of the scene where he's trying to plug in the stereo in the opening of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 muttering "I am Groot" over and over, giving different vocal inflections each time. The meet and greet takes place form 9am - 9pm daily in a room with some artifacts from the latest movie.

Diesel has raised questions about the different ages of his character Groot. He claims that Groot was college freshman age in the first Guardians movie and that we have yet to see the power of an adult Groot. At the end of the first movie Groot is replanted and reborn as Baby Groot, which leads us into the latest movie where he seems to be about toddler age. In one of the post-credit scenes from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, we are introduced to a defiant teenage Groot whose voice has changed while playing with an electronic device. Baby Groot is arguably the most popular at the moment, so go visit him while you still can.

While that's all well and good for the population of Florida, what about Disneyland's California Adventure? The Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: Breakout! attraction is scheduled to open on May 27th, 2017 at the California amusement park, but will Baby Groot be there? So far there is no further information regarding Baby Groot and Star-Lord greeting California fans, but it seems to be an obvious choice to make the duo a permanent fixture in California Adventure. Maybe fans can start a petition to bring Baby Groot to the left coast.

Baby Groot is currently riding a giant wave of success at the moment. His new movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is currently sitting pretty at number one at the box office all over the world, raking in all kinds of cash for Baby Groot and his costars. If one can't make it out to Florida to visit Baby Groot in the tree bark flesh, there are many different versions of Baby Groot to take home, including a popcorn tub made from Groot's head, which seems a little creepy. Or just go to Toys R Us and pickup something a little more normal like a Groot Mr. Potato Head or a full size replica if that's better.