Marvel Studios has released a new behind-the-scenes video for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, that features new footage and interviews with the stars and director James Gunn. The video opens with Chris Pratt's admission that he does all of his own stunts, which one crew member seemed to find quite hilarious. James Gunn also reveals that the "primary thing" with this movie is about getting to know all of these Guardians characters in a "deeper way." Dave Bautista also adds that fans get to know Drax more and that he has more "witty dialogue" in this sequel.

This video, which debuted on the Marvel Studios Twitter account, also features director James Gunn confirming that there are three new Guardians who are featured in this movie, Yondu (Michael Rooker), Nebula (Karen Gillan) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff). While these details don't come as much of a surprise to fans who have been following the movie, we hear from Karen Gillan who states that she teams up with the Guardians because they're "rooting for the same cause". We also hear from Pom Klementieff, who reveals that Mantis can sense emotions, which is proven in one clip.

While it isn't known where in the movie this takes place, we see a scene where Mantis touches Peter Quill's (Chris Pratt) hand, and says that Star-Lord feels "sexual love for her" while pointing at Gamora (Zoe Saldana), which Drax finds absolutely hilarious. Dave Bautista also reveals that this superhero sequel is more of a "relationship film," while director James Gunn states that the first movie was about becoming a family, while the sequel is about being a family. With the addition of Kurt Russell as Ego the Living Planet, Peter Quill's father, that family dynamic will certainly change.

This video has a lot more on-set footage, showcasing one of the tiny dolls used for Baby Groot during production, along with footage of Zoe Saldana holding on to the edge of a ship, in what looks to be quite the thrilling scene. With less than two weeks left until this superhero sequel hits theaters, it remains to be seen how much more footage will be unveiled, and what secrets may be unearthed. Box office analysts are already predicting that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 will open with an estimated $160 million when it hits theaters, and it's possible that the soundtrack could also mirror the success of the Awesome Mix Vol. 1, which was certified platinum.

SPOILER ALERT! It has already been confirmed that two of the whopping five post-credit scenes in this movie will introduce Adam Warlock and the original Guardians lineup, which includes Michael Rooker's Yondu, Ving Rhames' Charlie-27, Michelle Yeoh's Aleta Ogrod and Sylvester Stallone's Stakar Ogrod. These characters will return at some point within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it hasn't been confirmed when they will make their return. Take a look at this new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 preview as we get closer and closer to the May 5 release date.