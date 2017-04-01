As a special April Fools Day treat, and to usher in the full force of spring, director James Gunn didn't opt for some corny joke about how he's actually directing Tron 3. Instead, he gave fans something they could enjoy. A new international poster for his summer sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. This one-sheet is tailor made for Chinese audiences. And along with it comes news of the China release date, which will be the same as the U.S., which didn't happen the first time around. Says Gunn on his official Facebook page.

"I'm happy to announce Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 opens in theaters all over China on May 5th, same day as in the US! I'm so happy that all our release dates across the globe are much closer together than they were the last time around (places like Italy and Japan opened a month or more after Europe) so we can enjoy the movie together!"

Last week, tickets went on sale for this summer's highly-anticipated blockbuster Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which officially kicks off the summer movie season on May 5. Director James Gunn later announced that there will be a double-feature of both Guardians of the Galaxy movies on Thursday, May 4 at 4:30 PM local time. Here's what the filmmaker had to say in his brief statement.

"See a Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1/Vol. 2 double feature exclusively in RealD3D on Thursday May 4th at 4:30. That's right! Over four hours of Guardians bliss with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 followed by Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 at select locations. Guests receive an exclusive poster and souvenir collectible button set. Tickets Now On Sale at Fandango.com. Oh and check out this awesome new poster!"

Earlier this month, box office analysts started tracking this superhero sequel, which is believed to open with a whopping $160 million debut. If that projection is accurate, it will come in just under the $179.1 million that Captain America: Civil War earned during the same frame last year, in the first weekend of May, which has traditionally become the start of the summer movie season. Still, it also would mark a significant increase from its predecessor's debut, with Guardians of the Galaxy earning $94.3 million when it opened in theaters in August 2014. Before that impressive debut, there were some box office analysts who theorized that this movie, based on one of the more obscure Marvel comics titles, may be the studio's first flop, but that definitely wasn't the case.

Set to the backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, the Guardians of the Galaxy sequel continues the team's adventures as they traverse the outer reaches of the cosmos. The Guardians must fight to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mysteries of Peter Quill's true parentage. Old foes become new allies and fan-favorite characters from the classic comics will come to our heroes' aid as the Marvel cinematic universe continues to expand. James Gunn directs Guardians 2 from his own screenplay, with Kevin Feige producing. The Guardians are also set to return in Avengers: Infinity War, which is currently filming and set for release on May 4, 2018.

The ensemble cast for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is lead by Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer and Vin Diesel as Baby Groot. New cast members coming aboard for this sequel include Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha, Chris Sullivan as Taserface and Kurt Russell as Star-Lord's father, Ego the Living Planet. The film also marks the return of Michael Rooker as Yondu, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Sean Gunn as Kraglin along with Sylvester Stallone, whose character hasn't been revealed yet, but he is said to be quite important. As we all anxiously await the movie's arrival at our local cinema, take a look at the new poster and Facebook message from Gunn.