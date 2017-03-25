Some consider Kurt Russell a god amongst men. And he will soon take on that role in Guardians of the Galaxy 2, where he plays Ego, a living planet that has constructed a human body for himself. Kurt Russell is a living legend and Hollywood royalty. And there might not be a bigger fan than Chris Pratt. Even though the two star together in the next big Marvel adventure, playing father and son no less, that doesn't keep Pratt from fanboying out over Russell. And he shared one of those moments on his Instagram with a short but sweet video from the set. Says Pratt.

"Kurt Russell poses with a fan on the set of #guardiansofthegalaxy vol 2 #guardiansofthegalaxyvol2"

Chris Pratt shared the quick video to help alert fans everywhere that tickets for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 are on sale now. It was revealed during Comic-Con that Kurt Russell is playing Chris Pratt's dad in the movie. But his Ego character wasn't revealed until the final trailer hit last month. Since then, we've seen quite a bit of Ego in TV spots and posters.

In related news, James Gunn recently revealed that Guardians 2 will definitely have its fair share of Easter eggs. And there will be a pretty big one near the opening of the movie that will virtually be impossible for fans of Gunn to miss. He doesn't say what fans should be looking for, but it sounds like it ties into his previous non-Marvel movies such as Slither and Super. What could it be? Gunn says this.

"I guess it depends on what you call an Easter egg, but there's definitely a very, very distinctly cool Easter egg that's like the fourth shot [of the movie]. It's a very cool Easter egg very early in the movie. Something that fans of mine will recognize from other films."

The first Guardians of the Galaxy movie was full of Easter eggs. So many, in fact, that fans haven't discovered all of them yet. And the movie has been widely available on all kinds of formats for the past three years.Some fans have disputed this, but Gunn has offered up some of his own movie if its ever proven false. It's not clear when or if he'll ever reveal this particular Easter egg.

We're only a few weeks removed from Guardians of the Galaxy 2 making its way into theaters on May 5, 2017. And it will surely have fans coming back for seconds and thirds. Possibly even fourths if there are enough Easter eggs to hunt for. While we await the sequels arrival, take a look at this cool video from the set. And don't forget to secure your tickets for opening night. You don't want to be left out when it comes to one of this summer's biggest events!