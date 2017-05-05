Be warned, if you haven't made it out to your local theater to see Guardians of the Galaxy 2 quite yet, there will be SPOILERS for the five post-credit scenes that are featured in this superhero sequel. We have already heard details about four of the post-credit scenes, with a fifth scene being withheld from press screenings. But during a new interview, director James Gunn revealed there was even a sixth scene that was going to be put in, but it was ultimately cut. While James Gunn recently told fans to stop worrying about spoilers, if you can't quite kick the spoiler-worrying habit yet, then consider this your SPOILER WARNING, and read on at your own risk.

USA Today caught up with director James Gunn, who broke down the five Guardians 2 post-credit scenes, and even revealed the scene that didn't make the final cut, which included the character Gef the Ravager, played by Steve Agee. Earlier in the movie, Gef was presumably one of the victims of Yondu's mystical Yaka arrow, believed to be dead, but this post-credit scene revealed that he was actually alive. This scene featured Mantis (Pom Klementieff) having a conversation with Gamora (Zoe Saldana) when they both hear screaming. Here's what James Gunn had to say about that scene.

"We realize that Gef has been on the ship the entire time mortally wounded. It ended up being a little confusing."

The director didn't clarify whether or not this scene would ultimately end up on the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 home video release, but it certainly seems possible, now that the cat is out of the bag, so to speak. The director also broke down the five brief scenes that did appear in the movie, starting with a scene where Kraglin (Sean Gunn) is seen practicing with Yondu's old Yaka Arrow, which was given to him by Star-Lord after Yondu died, sacrificing himself to save Star-Lord's life. Kraglin doesn't exactly have the same deft touch with the arrow that Yondu had, as this scene shows Kraglin practicing, before he accidentally stabs Drax with the arrow. Here's what Sean Gunn had to say about working with his brother.

"Kraglin is certainly a survivor. (James) was kind to me on this movie. He hasn't always been kind to me in the past. He's killed me in a lot of stuff. I was incredibly grateful just to be in the second movie, (especially) when I see my story has more of an arc to it."

The second scene features the original Guardians team, including Starhawk (Sylvester Stallone), Charlie-27 (Ving Rhames), Aleta Ogord (Michelle Yeoh), Martinex (Michael Rosenbaum), Mainframe (voiced by Miley Cyrus) and Krugarr, although it hasn't been revealed who is playing Krugarr yet. Long before the release of Guardians 2, we had heard Sylvester Stallone would have an important role, and James Gunn has confirmed that we will see Starhawk and this team again, he's just not sure exactly when. Here's what the director had to say below.

"Where they'll show up and how they'll show up, we're still working on, but I would expect to see them in the future."

The third scene sets up the arrival of a very exciting character for many fans, Adam Warlock, although we don't actually see him in this scene. This scene takes us back to The Soveriegn, where the distraught Ayesha reveals a birthing pod that contains a secret weapon that she'll unleash the next time she crosses paths with the Guardians, which she names Adam. The director confirms that he originally had him in the movie, during early treatments, but he decided there were too many characters. Here's what he had to say about Adam Warlock.

"I took him out and saved him for a later time."

The fourth post-credit scene features Star-Lord entering Groot's room, who has grown significantly and has now turned into Teen Groot. While Groot is busy playing video games, Star-Lord tries to get Groot to clean up all of these branches in his room, with Star-Lord adding that he now knows how Yondu feels. Here's what James Gunn had to say about why so many are so connected to Groot.

"The reason why so many people not only love this movie but see these movies repeated times and feel so connected to these characters is because they're utterly outcasts and oddballs and strange."

The final post-credit scene, which was omitted from press screenings, reveals Stan Lee's cameo, where he's seen with the all-seeing aliens known as the Watchers. James Gunn added that Stan Lee was "overjoyed" that the Watchers are now part of the MCU. Here's what James Gunn had to say about the Watchers' inclusion.

"When he first brought up the Watchers in the '60s, the other writers were making fun of him and thought they were a stupid idea. He was like, 'I like them,' and he put them in. So Stan feels particularly redeemed."

This scene also confirms that Stan Lee has actually been a "Watcher" throughout his entire slate of MCU cameos, and it has been speculated that Stan Lee is actually Uatu, the member of the Watchers who was assigned to look after Earth. Kevin Feige recently confirmed that Stan Lee is a Watcher at the press conference, and in the credits he's listed as The Watchers Informant, but it isn't clear if he is actually Uatu in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.