James Gunn tells fans not to worry about spoilers and suggests a new name for them. It's getting harder to keep any surprises intact for popular upcoming films as fans share information online. Everybody wants to be the first to see a movie because they can't wait to see it, while others want to be the first so they can spoil the secrets of the movie and ruin the fun. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is one of the most anticipated films of 2017 and has already been released in select countries from around the world ahead of its US debut, leading to spoilers popping up like wildfire online.

Guardians director James Gunn took to Facebook to share his feelings on spoilers. Gunn also shared an article by Wired from 2011 that cited a study that people can still enjoy a story even if they know a few spoilers as long as the story is well written. Gunn apparently does not let the spoilers get him angry, instead he points to another problem. Read Gunn's thoughts on the problem.

"I don't get very angry over this stuff for a few reasons. Firstly, there are bigger things in the world today to get angry about than some poor sap who has the need to spoil movies online. Secondly, I'm grateful not to BE that poor sap clambering for attention from the solitude of keyboard and screen by spoiling, which cannot be a particularly fulfilling venture for anyone."

The director also argued that spoilers don't matter, citing the Wired article he says this.

"There are studies that show spoilers don't really spoil anything. In a good story, our brains feel just as much pleasure whether or not we know the plot point ahead of time - and a new sort of pleasure emerges when we're piecing together the story we know is leading to some already-known element."

Gunn also went as far as to warn readers of his Facebook post not to read the comments in response to his post, knowing full well that "the poor sap(s) clamoring for attention" aka, internet trolls, will undoubtedly blow up the comments page with plot spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Gunn goes on to comfort fans that may have accidentally been exposed to the plot spoilers by defending his film. He adds this.

"Not only because spoilers don't matter, but because we've created a movie where the story, humor, visuals, music, and emotion don't rely on surprises even if they did, and that you'll have a blast whether or not you know a spoiler or two before going in."

However, Gunn and Marvel have done their best to keep early spoilers from getting out, utilizing footage from only the first 20 minutes of the movie for trailers and TV spots. But when a movie is released early internationally and critics have written reviews, the spoilers get harder to contain. So while Gunn argues that spoilers don't matter, he does offer that we go on with a new term for spoilers. He suggests this.

"Since spoilers don't really spoil, going forward let's call them something more accurate. I'm going to go with 'pre-known plot points' until someone posts a better term below."

When it comes to "pre-known plot points," fans will continue their own methods to avoid them and for some, maybe it doesn't matter. Gunn may also be throwing fuel on the troll fire, we'll have to wait and see. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 opens up in theaters this Friday, May 5th. Fans can decide for themselves if the "pre-known plot points" spoil their good time or not but hopefully just go and enjoy an action packed, summer movie. But until then, close the windows, turn off the TV, unplug the Ethernet cable, let the smart phone die, and get to the movie theater on Friday.