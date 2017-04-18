Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is going to be hitting theaters in just over two weeks and fans are incredibly excited, to say the least. With the release date approaching, Marvel Studios finally decided to screen the movie for critics, and that means the first reactions are in. We still have to wait for the full reviews to drop, but for now, you can check out all of the early reactions to the movie, which are mostly positive. Mostly. There are a few out there who didn't love it. And well, acting as the voice of reason, perhaps they're more right than wrong.

There are few sequels in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that have reached the level of hype that we are seeing for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and that is largely because the first one is so beloved by fans. Plus, the marketing campaign has been pretty on point so far. So it isn't all that surprising that the majority of the critics who saw the movie seemed to love it. It also helps that Marvel and Disney supplied a healthy amount of alcohol before the screening, to help grease this wheel. Here's what Mashable's Angie Han had to say about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 on Twitter.

"I say without hyperbole: #GotGVol2 is MCU at its very best. Grand adventure with intimate stakes. Uses every damn color in the crayon box. Baby Groot is cuter than you can possibly imagine, Star-Lord reminds me why I liked Pratt, but YONDU is the real standout. #GotGVol2 is a movie to watch with your best friends, your family, your significant other: the people who make you feel at home."

The problem with hype is that sometimes it can get a little out of control. Not only that, but with a movie like Guardians of the Galaxy 2, one that people are so very excited about, their anticipation can get in the way of an honest evaluation. The Tracking Board's Jeff Sneider was one of the people that didn't love the movie and as such, didn't give the most glowing reaction to it. Here is what he had to say.

"Hate to be the Voice of Reason, but Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 isn't as good as the first. What felt fresh now feels forced. 2.5/4 stars. The problem w/ GOTG2 is that the VFX threaten to swallow the film, which is way too long & too reliant on music cues. Too much family drama. G-team is too split up. Didn't care about Star-Lord & his Dad or Gamora & her sister. Leads not as fun as Rocket, Drax, Yondu or Baby Groot. Again, these films aren't really for me, & I think the target audience (the people who'd appreciate FOUR mid-credit scenes) will eat it up. I will say that I loved @PomKlementieff as Mantis, a great addition to the sequel who had strong chemistry with Drax. More of her, please!"

It has already been announced that James Gunn will be back to write and directed Guardians of the Galaxy 3, so the studio clearly has confidence that the good will outweigh the bad for this one. The cast includes Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Sylvester Stallone, Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki, Karen Gillan, Michael Rooker, Sean Gunn and Kurt Russell. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is written and directed by James Gunn with a release date set for May 4. You can check out all of the early social media reactions from critics for yourself below.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY 2 kept a smile on my face from beginning to end. Funny, action packed, emotional, and tons of surprises. Thumbs up. pic.twitter.com/aIz7Redwin — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 18, 2017

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is a whole heap of fun. Gorgeous, a bit mad, and surprisingly emotional. And yes, Baby Groot is everything. — Haleigh Foutch (@HaleighFoutch) April 18, 2017

Really loved @Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2 - great sense of humor & quite a fun film to watch as well! Can't say more until embargo breaks — Jeff Goldsmith (@yogoldsmith) April 18, 2017

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2 is exciting, funny, gorgeous & a helluva tearjerker. For many, it will become their new favorite Marvel movie pic.twitter.com/Po4ZOSPs8Q — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) April 18, 2017

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL 2. is very fun. Takes the EMPIRE "split up your characters" strategy. Drax is a hoot. Baby Groot steals the show — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) April 18, 2017

Just got out of seeing #GotGVol2 My goodness what an experience! Absolutely loved it & you guys will too! Can't wait to see again! — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) April 18, 2017

The first film set a very, very high bar and I'm thrilled to report that #GuardiansoftheGalaxyVol2 does not disappoint in the slightest! — Silas Lesnick (@silaslesnick) April 18, 2017

Holy smokes was Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol 2 fun! I had a smile plastered on my face nearly the whole time. Tons of Easter eggs too. pic.twitter.com/558Q7nw8yN — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) April 18, 2017

