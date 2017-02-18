While Comic-Con attendees in San Diego got a first look at Kurt Russell as Ego the Living Planet in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, two trailers and a Super Bowl spot have refused to give the rest of us a peek at this anticipated new character in the Marvel franchise. We did get to see Ego as a Funko Pop. But now, we get a look at the action figure, and it's our best representation seen yet.

It's not clear when or if general fans and audiences will get to see Kurt Russell as Star-Lord's dad before the release of the movie this May. But Entertainment Earth has debuted a first look the Ego action figure, and he is seen standing alongside his estranged son, Peter Quill, played by Chris Pratt.

This figure was unveiled at Toy Fair New York late last night. And it provides a pretty screen accurate depiction of what we can expect to see on screen. It hasn't been revealed at this time if audiences will get to see Kurt Russell take on his 'living planet' guise in the movie, but it's expected that will happen. Marvel has released an official synopsis for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which you can read here.

"Set to the backdrop of 'Awesome Mixtape #2,' Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 continues the team's adventures as they traverse the outer reaches of the cosmos. The Guardians must fight to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mysteries of Peter Quill's true parentage. Old foes become new allies and fan-favorite characters from the classic comics will come to our heroes' aid as the Marvel cinematic universe continues to expand."

In related news, leading up to the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in theaters, Baby Groot, who is sure to be the breakout character in the movie, is getting his own Marvel Comic Book. Marvel announced I Am Groot just this past week. When the Guardians of the Galaxy get caught in a wormhole, a smaller-than-normal Groot is separated billions of light-years away from the team. Falling to a planet below, Groot discovers he is on an entirely alien and unknown world full of strange creatures and societies. Seriously underdeveloped and with nobody who can understand him, Groot will need to make the journey to the center of this world and find the way back to his family! This 32-page comic will be rated T+ and will be priced at $3.99. Chris Hastings, who had this to say about the story.

"I'm excited to take the very cute, very small Groot and completely remove him from the comfort zone of the Guardians of the Galaxy (which is already kind of limited, comfort wise). He's stranded in an extremely strange land and must find a way back home, with no way for anyone to understand him. The immediate initial draw is that this little Groot is super cute and really funny. But it really was his limited abilities to communicate that the story grew out of. I started thinking about the Zelda games that Link doesn't talk in, and why they manage to have such rich worlds and stories all the same, how to take something like that mute first person character experience and translate it into a comic."

I Am Groot #1 goes on sale in May, but it isn't clear if this comic will go on sale before or after Guardians of the Galaxy 2 hits theaters on May 5. There has been no release date announced for the Star-Lord and Ego figures depicted in the image below. But we're sure there will be quite a bit more Guardians march announced in the weeks and months ahead.