If you still haven't seen the summer blockbuster Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 yet, there will be some SPOILERS for one of the five post-credit scenes that were featured in this blockbuster superhero sequel. While some of these scenes merely acted as humorous extensions of the movie itself, others set up future movies, with one in particular introducing a character that fans have long been waiting for in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which James Gunn revealed in a recent interview he had to fight for. Be warned, this is your last chance to avoid SPOILERS, so read on at your own risk.

If you're still reading, then you likely know at this point that we're referring to Adam Warlock, who wasn't exactly shown in this post-credit scene, but the scene featured Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki) unveiling Adam Warlock's cocoon. It has been confirmed that Adam Warlock, along with the "original Guardians" character that were unveiled in the movie, are now a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, although when Adam will be fully introduced to fans remains to be seen. During an interview with CinemaBlend, director James Gunn revealed that he had to fight to keep Adam Warlock's post-credit scene in the movie. Here's what the filmmaker had to say below, while clarifying that this character won't be showing up in Avengers: Infinity War or Avengers 4.

"I had to fight for Adam in the post-credits sequence. Because I really thought that's where that should go. And I thought one of the main reasons to have the Sovereign in the movie was to give audiences the hint that Adam Warlock is coming. That was one of the reasons for them to exist. And I wrote that post-credits sequence in the first draft of the script. And then there were a lot of questions about whether or not we should put that in there, because people were going to expect Adam Warlock in Infinity War. So one of the things I promised, which I do all of the time on Twitter, is letting everyone know that Adam Warlock is not going to be in Avengers 3 or Avengers 4. It's just not going to happen. Because I didn't want people to have false expectations of what they thought was going to happen with Adam."

This revelation comes just days after Adam Warlock concept art from Ian Joyner revealed that his design was quite close to what was actually used in the movie. Still, as for the character himself, it seems we likely won't get to see Adam Warlock until Marvel Phase 4 kicks off, since we know he won't be featured in Avengers: Infinity War or Avengers 4, and it seems unlikely that he will surface in any of the remaining Phase 3 movies, such as Thor: Ragnarok (November 3), Black Panther (February 16, 2018), Ant-Man and the Wasp (July 6, 2018) or Captain Marvel (March 8, 2019). It remains to be seen if Marvel is even actively casting for this character, or when we may get our first real glimpse at Adam Warlock.

Regardless of when we'll get to see Adam Warlock in the flesh, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was another box office smash for Marvel Studios. The movie has earned $387.9 million domestically, which is currently the third-highest movie of the year, behind Wonder Woman ($397.1 million) and Beauty and the Beast ($504 million). It is also the third-highest grossing movie worldwide, with $860.9 million, behind The Fate of the Furious ($1.23 billion) and Beauty and the Beast ($1.26 billion). Fans will get to watch all of the post-credit scenes over and over again when the Guardians of the Galaxy 2 Digital HD debuts August 8, with the Blu-ray and DVD release coming a few weeks later on August 22.