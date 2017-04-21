Whether you like it or not, Miley Cyrus is now part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And she's playing a pretty cool character. With press screenings and the world premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 happening this week, several secrets have been unearthed as we get closer and closer to the May 5 release date. During a press conference yesterday, producer Kevin Feige and director James Gunn revealed a number of interesting details regarding the post-credit scenes, exposing plenty of SPOILERS. The director and producer have shared yet another interesting detail today, but if you want to avoid any and all teasers before the May 5 release, then stop reading now.

During a press conference yesterday, producer Kevin Feige and director James Gunn confirmed that one of the five post-credit scenes in Guardians of the Galaxy 2 features the original Guardians lineup, which includes Yondu (Michael Rooker), Charlie-27 (Ving Rhames), Aleta Ogrod (Michelle Yeoh), Stakar Ogrod (Sylvester Stallone) and two other characters, Krugarr and Mainframe. It was speculated that Michael Rosenbaum is playing Krugarr, since James Gunn has confirmed in interviews that the actor does have an important role in the movie, but neither the producer nor director would say who plays Mainframe. Journalist Sarah Ruhlman got to speak with both the director and producer, who confirmed that singer/actress Miley Cyrus will portray Mainframe.

The Mainframe character was created by Tom DeFalco and Ron Frenz, debuting in A-Next #1 in 1999. The character is an alternate universe version of Vision, who Tony Stark created after he decided to retire from the superhero business, patterned after his own Iron Man armor. Mainframe would create a new version of the Avengers dubbed A-Next, with Stinger, J2 and Thunderstrike. The MCU is obviously taking some liberties with introducing the character.

It still hasn't been confirmed if Michael Rosenbaum is playing Krugarr or not, but James Gunn had stated in a previous interview that Michael Rosenbaum's character "works in tandem" with Sylvester Stallone's character, who has since been confirmed as Stakar Ogrod, a.k.a. Starhawk. The director and producer also teased that the post-credit scene is merely meant to be an introduction of these characters into the MCU, hinting that they will return at some point in future movies. While they would not state which movies the original Guardians will return in, James Gunn has confirmed that he is returning to write and direct Guardians of the Galaxy 3, which will be part of Marvel's Phase 4 lineup.

Among the other revelations from the press junket include details about a scene chocked full of Easter Eggs. It was believed that this scene would have been set on Earth, during a film festival celebrating the obscure Marvel character Simon Williams, who was played by Nathan Fillion, although his scenes were ultimately removed from the theatrical print. Nathan Fillion himself even shared an image from the discarded scene, where he was playing the Marvel character Arkon.

As for Miley Cyrus, her role as Mainframe marks her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Unvierse. While she is best known as a singer, she is no stranger to acting, having starred in the hit TV series Hannah Montana (for Disney no less), and movies such as So Undercover, LOL, The Night Before and the recent Amazon hit series Crisis in Six Scenes. Hopefully we'll hear more about her inclusion in the MCU very soon as we get closer to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2's May 5 release date.