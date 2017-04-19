Earlier this week, Marvel held the first ever press screenings for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and the early reactions are largely positive, although it's not quite a sweeping critical hit. While most fans will have to wait a few more weeks to see Guardians 2 on the big screen, the cast and crew will be joined by a number of fans and other celebrities in Los Angeles for the world premiere tonight, but even if you aren't in L.A., you can watch all of the action right here. Marvel will be hosting a live stream of the festivities, which you can watch in the video player below, starting at 6 PM PT/9 PM ET.

The live stream will be hosted on Marvel's YouTube page and on Marvel.com, where there will also be a live blog. Marvel has confirmed that stars from the movie who will be appearing are Kurt Russell, Sylvester Stallone, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Michael Rooker, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki, Chris Sullivan, Sean Gunn, Steve Agee, Stephen Blackehart, Evan Jones, Jimmy Urine, Rob Zombie, Joe Fria, Wyatt Oleff, Milynn Sarley, Kevin Feige (producer), James Gunn (writer/director), Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Jonathan Schwartz, Nikolas Korda and Stan Lee (executive producers). There will also be a number of special guests walking the red carpet, some of whom have connections to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

A number of Marvel Cinematic Universe directors will be in attendance tonight including Peyton Reed from Ant-Man and next year's Ant-Man and the Wasp, Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts and the filmmaker who helped shape the MCU, The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron director Joss Whedon. Also attending from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are Chloe Bennet, Natalia Cordova-Buckley, Brett Dalton and Clark Gregg, Jason O'Mara, Henry Simmons and Ming-Na Wen, along with stars from Netflix's The Defenders such as Simone Missick, Deborah Ann Woll and Elodie Yung. Other special guests include Nathan Fillion, Anna Faris, Bobcat Goldthwait, Seth Green, Molly Quinn, Michael Rosenbaum, David Hasselhoff and many more.

