In just a month, Disney and Marvel will finally be releasing the highly-anticipated sequel to Guardians of the Galaxy. To say that expectations are high would be underselling it a bit, but let's just say a whole lot of people are really looking forward to this movie. We can now say that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is completely finished and in the can, just waiting to be unleashed on the world, because the movie has officially been rated PG-13 for all of the right reasons.

The news comes courtesy of the Stitch Kingdom Twitter account, which is dedicated to Dinsey related news. The account is reporting that James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 has been rated PG- 13, which isn't all that surprising since every single Marvel Cinematic Universe movie up to this point has received that very same rating. And Disney isn't looking to make any R Rated superhero movies anytime soon. Though, the PG rating has become quite popular with Hollywood studios as of late. The reasons cited for the PG-13 rating here promise that this movie will include everything we want to see in the movie. Here is what they had to say about it.

"Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2 Rated PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi action and violence, language, and brief suggestive content #GotGVol2"

The first Guardians of the Galaxy is not only one of the most beloved movies in the MCU, but it was also one of the most surprising. The movie was viewed as a big risk and wound up surpassing every expectation, both critically and at the box office, bringing in $773 million worldwide. That has put a lot of pressure on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, but there is no reason to think Marvel Studios and James Gunn are going to have an issue delivering the goods. A recent test screening of the movie earned a very rare perfect score, which is a very positive indication that this will be the rare sequel that truly lives up to the hype. Here is the official synopsis for Guardians of the Galaxy. Vol. 2.

"Set to the backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 continues the team's adventures as they traverse the outer reaches of the cosmos. The Guardians must fight to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mysteries of Peter Quill's true parentage. Old foes become new allies and fan-favorite characters from the classic comics will come to our heroes' aid as the Marvel cinematic universe continues to expand."

It is worth noting that tickets are already on sale for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, so if you want to go opening weekend, you should probably buy them soon. The cast includes Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Sylvester Stallone, Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki, Karen Gillan, Michael Rooker, Sean Gunn and Kurt Russell. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is written and directed by James Gunn with a release date set for May 4.