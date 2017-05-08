Richard Christy shared his never-ending excitement on the Howard Stern Show this morning about his cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Anyone that has ever listened to the Stern show in the last 20 years is familiar with the loveable Richard Christy and even his raccoon eating dad (don't tell Rocket). Christy and his annoying partner in crime, Sal "the Turtle" Governale are often the highlight of the Stern show, going to any length imaginable to get a laugh out of their grumpy boss Howard Stern, usually with a phony phone call. While most know Christy for his comedy and drumming skills, he's also been spreading his talented wings into the world of acting.

On Friday afternoon Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 director James Gunn Tweeted that he is a fan of the Stern show and particularly Christy. Here's what he had to say.

"10 years ago I heard (Christy) get his privates waxed on & had to pull over from laughing. I knew then I needed to put him in a film."

Gunn is referring to a hilarious sketch from over nine years ago on the Stern show where Christy allowed an esthetician to wax his nether regions where the audience was able to hear (and see) him scream in pain after each strip was pulled. Christy was finally able to break his silence and share his excitement in a tweet as well. Christy compared it to his faaaaavorite holiday, which is Halloween. Read what he had to say below.

"Halloween came early on the set of & it was a freakin blast! Thank U is out now & it RULES!!"

Christy told the http://www.howardstern.com/show/2017/5/8/richard-christy-makes-cameo-marvels-guardians-galaxy-vol-2/Stern show on the air this morning that he got to play a Ravager and that it was "awesome!" He also brought up that he had a line and revealed that it was "Down there!" Listeners can always tell when Christy is excited and this ranks right up there with him crying when he got to meet Mike Judge in the studio and telling Metallica that he wears diapers during their shows so that he doesn't have to go to a restroom.

Christy is also known for being a very technically skilled heavy metal drummer. He has played with Iced Earth and more recently his own band Charred Walls of the Damned, who has opened for Metallica at their own Orion Festival with drummer Lars Ulrich introducing the band. Christy is humble when speaking of his accomplishments as a drummer and genuinely nice guy, which often gets him ridiculed on the show. Christy is also quick to cry to the absolute joy of Stern. Stern can get him going just by talking about his dead guinea pig, Taco or King of the Hill.

In addition to his gigs as a writer/performer on the Stern show and his drumming, Christy also writes about his love of horror movies for Decibel magazine in a column called Horrorscope. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 debuted at number one at the box office this last weekend and is getting some extra juice thanks to the amazing reach of Stern and Christy. Listen to Christy on the Howard Stern Show Monday through Wednesday (if Stern's not on one of his many vacations) on Sirius/XM satellite radio. No word to if Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is Christy's faaaaaavorite movie yet.

