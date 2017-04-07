Dust off your Sony Walkman, Marvel fans, because your daily soundtrack is about to get a whole lot more awesome. As much as people are looking forward to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, just as many people are looking forward to the release of Awesome Mix Vol. 2, the official soundtrack for the movie. Lucky for us, we won't have to wait that much longer to hear it as director James Gunn has revealed that Awesome Mix Vol. 2 is coming out April 28.

James Gunn took to his Instagram today to announce that Awesome Mix Vol. 2 will be coming out in just three short weeks. That means it will be hitting shelves, and digital music platforms, just a week ahead of the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. The director simply said, "Soundtrack out on April 28," but he didn't give a full tracklist at this point in time. It looks like we are probably going to have to wait until the full Awesome Mix Vol. 2 comes out. We knew that this was going to be a big part of Guardians of the Galaxy 2, given the success of Awesome Mix Vol. 1. But also because it was teased in the official synopsis for the Guardians of the Galaxy sequel.

"Set to the backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 continues the team's adventures as they traverse the outer reaches of the cosmos. The Guardians must fight to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mysteries of Peter Quill's true parentage. Old foes become new allies and fan-favorite characters from the classic comics will come to our heroes' aid as the Marvel cinematic universe continues to expand."

Thanks to the trailers, we already know that Awesome Mix Vol. 2 is going to include such hits from the 70s and 80s as "The Chain" by Fleetwood Mac and "Fox on the Run" by Sweet, but everything else is a mystery. One thing we can say with confidence is that the soundtrack will be a big success. Awesome Mix Vol. 1 was an incredible success, having sold more than 1 million copies in the U.S. alone, becoming the second-highest selling soundtrack of 2014. Worldwide, Awesome Mix Vol. 1 has sold a very impressive 2.5 million copies. The Guardians of the Galaxy soundtrack was only beat out by the Frozen soundtrack. Awesome Mix Vol. 1 was also nominated for a Grammy, so it was a big part of the success that Guardians of the Galaxy experienced. It was even released on http://movieweb.com/guardians-galaxy-soundtrack-cassette-tape/cassette tape for record store day, and sold out almost instantly.

The cast for the movie includes Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Sylvester Stallone, Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki, Karen Gillan, Michael Rooker, Sean Gunn and Kurt Russell. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is written and directed by James Gunn with a release date set for May 4. You can check out James Gunn's Instagram announcement, as well as what looks to be the cover art for Awesome Mix Vol. 2, for yourself below.