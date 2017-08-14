Kurt Russell had a problem spitting out the name Star-Lord on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. He kept referring to Chris Pratt's character Star-Lord as Star Wars on set, as seen in the recently released bonus content of digital and Blu-ray releases of the movie. Apparently, the mistake happened more than a few times, resulting in big laughs from the cast and crew every time while clearly frustrating Russell. To add an extra level of humor to the situation, Russell originally tried out for the Han Solo role in A New Hope.

According to Hollywood Reporter, Kurt Russell told the set that, "we could be in trouble," jokingly referring to his frequent mentions of Star Wars. In a Guardians Vol. 2 outtake included in the bonus features of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Russell's Ego character is talking about the "man they call Star-Lord." Ego's Russell says this instead.

"Well, even where I reside out past the edge of what is known, we've heard of the man they call Star Wars."

In another take, Russell does it again and gets frustrated saying, "Yes, Star Wars. He's all of Star Wars. We've heard of the movie Star Wars. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 director James Gunn took to Twitter to confirm that Russell made the mistake more than once by saying, "Haha, he really did. That was the weirdest thing." But it makes sense; the two words are phonetically similar, they both take place in space and have weird aliens, they're both owned by Disney, and Kurt Russell auditioned to be in the original Star Wars Trilogy as Han Solo, which may or may not have added to the confusion.

Back in 1976 a young Kurt Russell was in the running to be Han Solo, a role that eventually went to Harrison Ford. The footage of the audition has been available online for a while and it features Russell portraying Solo as less rough around the edges than the character ended up. I'm sure if Russell had gotten the part there would be no question that he was the perfect Han Solo after all of these years, but George Lucas decided to go with Harrison Ford. It has been rumored that Sylvester Stallone, Nick Nolte, Christopher Walken, and Al Pacino tried out or were considered for the part as well.

Kurt Russell goofed up a few lines of dialogue and now it's preserved on Blu-ray for your viewing pleasure. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is available now to stream or download and will be available on Blu-ray starting August 22nd, 2017. As far as Han Solo is concerned, we'll get to see Alden Ehrenreich as a young version of the character in the Ron Howard directed Han Solo movie coming out on May 25th, 2018. While you wait for the official release of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Blu-ray release, check out Kurt Russell's audition footage for A New Hope below.