It may be hard to imagine now, but three years ago, nobody knew if Guardians of the Galaxy was going to be any good. In fact, many people were very concerned and thought that Marvel Studios may be on the verge of releasing their first flop. As we all know, that is far from the case. We are all eagerly awaiting the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which will be getting a brand new, full-length trailer tomorrow night. For now, to help satiate our appetites, Marvel has released a 30-second tease, which is everything you want in a Guardians clip.

Marvel released the video online today in order to make fans fully aware that the new and likely final trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is going to be debuting on Jimmy Kimmel Live tomorrow night. Similarly, the very first trailer for the first Guardians of the Galaxy debuted on Jimmy Kimmel's show back in 2014 and was the first footage most of us ever saw from the movie, which helped us realize that Marvel had something truly special on their hands. Director James Gunn also posted the teaser on his Facebook page and had a little message for his fans about it.

"So the full Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 trailer will debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live tomorrow night. Until then, here is Drax, in full rude glory, to tide you over. #GotGVol2"

Even though the teaser is very brief, it really is encouraging because the tone is simply perfect. The gang is all sitting by a campfire and Drax is enjoying himself a meal of sorts. As James Gunn points out, he isn't exactly mindful of common manners, so he is eating very loudly and it isn't going unnoticed by his friends. Also worth noting is that Nebula is alongside the team in this scene, which implies that she and Gamora were able to patch things up after their big fight at the end of the first movie. Here is the official synopsis for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

"Set to the backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 continues the team's adventures as they traverse the outer reaches of the cosmos. The Guardians must fight to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mysteries of Peter Quill's true parentage. Old foes become new allies and fan-favorite characters from the classic comics will come to our heroes' aid as the Marvel cinematic universe continues to expand."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is written and directed by James Gunn, who is returning to the director's chair after very successfully helming the first Guardians of the Galaxy. That includes Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Sylvester Stallone, Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki, Karen Gillan, Michael Rooker, Sean Gunn and Kurt Russell. Be sure to check out the teaser for yourself below and stay tuned for the new full-length trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which drops tomorrow.