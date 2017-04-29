Last week, Awesome Mix Vol. 2 dropped a very retro commercial to promote the epic soundtrack. Today Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 gets the same treatment, but with an 80s sitcom twist. One of the many charms of Guardians of the Galaxy was it sense of 1970s nostalgia. That sense of nostalgia is being used to great effect to to promote the upcoming sequel, but in an entirely new decade. Marvel's marketing campaign has been pulling out all of the stops to promote the sequel, and this latest TV spot will seem very familiar to children of the 1980s.

Marvel's latest 30-second TV spot for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 starts in a 1980s sitcom style with a cheesy announcer introducing the clip by saying "On the next episode of Guardians of the Galaxy." The commercial is full of one-liners from Star-Lord and Rocket with a 1980s laugh track and super cheesy triumphant music running underneath the whole thing. The TV spot even goes on to add introduction titles for Star-Lord, Gamora, and Drax the Destroyer with Rocket, Baby Groot, and the "Special Guest Star Intergalactic Beast." There's even an audible sigh when the adorable Baby Groot is introduced. The TV spot hits all of the hallmarks of the perfect 1980s sitcom opening and it does a great job of making Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 look like a whole lot of fun. You can watch the latest sneak peek below courtesy of Marvel.

Much like the recently released fan-made Back to the Future 4 trailer, fans have also been making 1980s style retro commercials for other films. Some are done well, like the fan-made Rogue One VHS spot that popped up online last month. That spot uses filters to make the video grainy and also utilizes a cheesy announcer while flashing review clips on the screen. Another fan-made retro 80s commercial was done for the first Guardians of the Galaxy film and while charming, it's just not executed all that well, but the idea is there. One can't help but wonder if any of these fan-made clips were an influence on Marvel.

In the week preceding the Awesome Mix Vol.2 soundtrack, the Internet was overrun with memes of dancing characters from the sequel and fans were puzzled. The memes ended up premiering in a commercial for Awesome Mix Vol.2 where the main characters are seen dancing to songs from the soundtrack in the style of a 1970s infomercial. While fun, it's definitely not as cool as its movie counterpart. It's no secret that music plays a big role in the Guardians story and this time director James Gunn had a much larger budget to pump into 1970s gems, proven by securing the rights to use George Harrison's song "My Sweet Lord" and Fleetwood Mac's "The Chain."

The early reviews are in and excitement is building to fever pitch for the next installment of Guardians of the Galaxy, luckily fans don't have to wait much longer. Awesome Mix Vol. 2 is out in stores now and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 will be hitting theaters next week on May 5th, 2017. Additionally, The Guardians of the Galaxy Mission: Breakout attraction opens at Disneyland's California Adventure theme park on May 27th, 2017.