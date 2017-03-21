Last week, the first TV spot for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 surfaced, which showed Nebula (Karen Gillan) calling her sister Gamora's (Zoe Saldana) group the "Gardens of the Galaxy." It's quite clear that the humor from the first movie will still be intact for this sequel. Today, we have even more proof with yet another TV spot, which introduces Rocket's (Bradley Cooper) new nickname for for Peter Quill (Chris Pratt): "Star-Munch". Unfortunately for Rocket, Quill makes it clear that he has no plans of answering to "Star-Munch".

While we still have a month and a half until Guardians 2 hits theaters, box office analysts are already predicting that this sequel could earn upwards of $160 million from its opening weekend alone. That projection is far greater than the $94.3 million the original Guardians of the Galaxy debuted to back in the summer of 2014. At the time, some were predicting the movie could be Marvel's first big flop. While that obviously didn't happen, its sequel could be among the biggest in MCU history. Of the 14 films that have been released so far, only five have opened with more than $100 million, Iron Man 2 ($128.1 million opening, $312.4 million domestic total), Iron Man 3 ($174.1 million opening, $409 million domestic total), Captain America: Civil War ($179.1 million opening, $408 million domestic total), Avengers: Age of Ultron ($191.2 million opening, $459 million domestic total) and The Avengers ($207.4 million opening, $623.3 million domestic total).

This new TV spot, which surfaced on YouTube, doesn't include much more footage, but we do get a closer look at all of the main Guardians, Star-Lord, Gamora, Rocket, Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista) and Baby Groot (Vin Diesel). Unfortunately, we don't get footage of the new characters featured in this sequel, such as Pom Klementieff's Mantis, Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha, Chris Sullivan as Taserface and Kurt Russell as Star-Lord's father, Ego the Living Planet. The film marks the return of Michael Rooker as Yondu, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Sean Gunn as Kraglin, but they aren't featured in this TV spot, either.

Many fans already had exceedingly high expectations for this superhero sequel, which may have been bolstered by reports that Guardians 2 achieved a perfect 100 score during a recent test screening, which is quite rare, if not unprecedented. The studio has used a different approach to test screenings than other studios, who usually recruit from malls and grocery stores to find random viewers to watch their movies. Instead, Marvel holds what they call "friends and family screenings," to avoid any spoilers from leaking out. The studio has used the same process since their very first movie, 2008's Iron Man, and Guardians 2 was the only movie to receive a perfect score.

Set to the backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, the Guardians of the Galaxy sequel continues the team's adventures as they traverse the outer reaches of the cosmos. The Guardians must fight to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mysteries of Peter Quill's true parentage. Old foes become new allies and fan-favorite characters from the classic comics will come to our heroes' aid as the Marvel cinematic universe continues to expand. Take a look at the TV spot and this sneak preview of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 below.