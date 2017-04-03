With just one month and two days left until Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hits theaters on May 5, Marvel Entertainment has released a new TV spot for this superhero sequel, which reveals that a few different groups what Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and his Guardians dead. These included the Sovereign, the group that Elizabeth Debicki's Ayesha is the high priestess of, which James Gunn teased at Comic-Con as a race of "genetically perfect" people, and the Ravagers, which Yondu used to be the leader of. This TV spot reveals a few bits of new footage that should get fans ready for this superhero sequel that kicks off the summer movie season on May 5.

Marvel Entertainment debuted this TV spot on their YouTube channel earlier today which begins with Star-Lord telling his group that the Sovereign and the Ravagers all want them dead. James Gunn revealed at Comic-Con that the Ravagers had a falling-out with Yondu, since he let Star-Lord go without any punishment after the Guardians double-crossed them at the end of 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy. This leads to a new character known as Taserface (Chris Sullivan) taking over as the Ravagers leader, with Yondu joining forces with the Guardians. The TV spot also reveals new footage of Yondu using his Yaka Arrow to nearly kill Rocket, which may be a scene that happens early on in the movie before Yondu switches sides, but that hasn't been confirmed.

This video also shows footage of Nebula (Karen Gillan) piloting a ship, where she's firing at her own sister Gamora (Zoe Saldana) who is seen running on foot to try and escape. It is also believed that Nebula will also join forces with the Guardians, as evidenced in a brief shot towards the end of the video, where Star-Lord, Gamora, Nebula, Yondu, Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket (Bradley Cooper) and Baby Groot (Vin Diesel) are all seen together along with another new team member, Mantis (Pom Klementieff), before she gets knocked over by a piece of space debris. We also see a brief new shot of Star-Lord saying "Hit me with your best shot," which is perhaps an homage to the 1980 Pat Benatar song of the same name.

We also reported over the weekend that this superhero sequel has been given a May 5 release in China, the same day as the movie hits theaters in North America and many other countries. Since China has grown to become the second largest market behind the U.S., securing a release in the country has become quite important for big-budget films. When Guardians of the Galaxy hit theaters in 2014, its Chinese box office total of $96.4 million was by far the largest international territory for the movie, more than doubling the take of its nearest competitor, the U.K. ($47.3 million). While we'll have to wait until May 5 to find out for sure, box office analysts are predicting that the movie could earn upwards of $160 million during its domestic opening weekend.

Set to the backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, the Guardians of the Galaxy sequel continues the team's adventures as they traverse the outer reaches of the cosmos. The Guardians must fight to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mysteries of Peter Quill's true parentage. Old foes become new allies and fan-favorite characters from the classic comics will come to our heroes' aid as the Marvel cinematic universe continues to expand. New cast members include Pom Klementieff, who plays Mantis, Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha, Chris Sullivan as Taserface and Kurt Russell as Ego, the Living Planet. Take a look at the new TV spot for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 below.