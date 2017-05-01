With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 kicking off the summer movie season this weekend, and Guardians of the Galaxy 3 already confirmed to be happening, with James Gunn returning to write and direct, the future of this franchise seems quite secure. Still, Marvel hasn't issued a release date for this superhero sequel, and even with Guardians 2 coming out in just a few days, new details are coming forth about Guardians 3, with James Gunn teasing that one of the Guardians will have an expanded role in this threequel.

USA Today caught up with James Gunn, where he confirmed that he has already started writing Guardians of the Galaxy 3, and he has started discussing the story with Star-Lord himself, Chris Pratt. The director also teased that he is having, "some pretty intense conversations" with Zoe Saldana about her character Gamora having a "significant role" in the third installment. Without delving into spoiler territory too much, Guardians 2 delves into the sibling dynamic between Gamora and Nebula, which is naturally quite contentious. In a separate interview with Screen Rant, Karen Gillan was asked about what she would like to see explored from these siblings in Guardians 3.

"I mean, yeah, I feel like we are definitely going to explore more and more with Nebula. I mean, so, in the first movie she was this angry, bitter villain and we sort of understood why, but we didn't really get into the details. This movie we dive right into it and we know exactly why she is the way she is and I feel like she is definitely going to make some self discoveries through that. You know, she is having quite a cathartic experience with her sister in this movie and I think she is going to get to the point where maybe she'll get to the good side, but also I kind of want to maintain a little bit about the bad."

Guardians 2 also introduces fans to a new character Mantis, played by Pom Klementieff, who becomes part of the Guardians team along with Nebula. You can see in some of the trailers and other footage that has been released thus far, that Mantis forms a unique platonic relationship with Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), but for those hoping it may blossom into a romance, that probably won't happen. Here's what Pom Klementieff had to say about Mantis and Drax's "relationship."

"No. It's super cute and I think that James is so good at that because he really created a friendship between a man and a woman and it's not, they are not going to have sex. They are not going to fall in love. It's much more interesting in staying platonic and cute, so I like it cause it's a bigger brother and a sister."

It has already been confirmed that Guardians 3 will be part of the Marvel Phase 4 lineup, although an exact release date has not yet been given. Marvel has already set release dates for unspecified Marvel movies on May 1, 2020, July 10, 2020 and November 6, 2020, but the studio hasn't revealed which movies will arrive on those dates. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 would certainly be a viable contender for one of those 2020 dates, but we likely won't know when the movie will be released for quite some time.