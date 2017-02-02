Perhaps it will be hard for some of you old timers to fathom, but for Millennials, Chris Pratt's Star-Lord is a whole new generation's Han Solo and Indiana Jones rolled into one. Guardians of the Galaxy is one of the biggest movies of this decade. And it's a superhero movie that is quite unlike no other. At the heart of it all is Peter Quill, the dashing hero who is sweet, gentle, and kind of a self-centered doofus and asshole. He has a unique look all his own. But as we see in newly released concept art, he almost looked a little different.

Marvel Studios artist Andy Park jumped on Instagram as he's been known to do, sharing some early concept ideas and fully rendered artistic pieces for Peter Quill's space armor. As you'll notice, it looks a little bit closer to what fans know from the original Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy comic books. Park says this about these early attempts at bringing the character to life for the big screen.

"Way back in 2012 after the success of The Avengers we started working on a strange film called #GuardiansoftheGalaxy (it was strange at the time :)) This was an early pass at Star-Lord- space pirate scavenger."

Park shares quite a few different versions of the costume. The second version has a more piecemeal feel to it. We also get to see Star-Lord with his full helmet. Park also shared an early look at one of the Nova Corp soldiers. He says this about the unique design.

"This was an early design I concept illustrated for the Nova Corp in the 1st #GuardiansoftheGalaxy movie. It was an amazing time trying to come up with the look & feel of this totally new franchise in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Up until this point it was all Avengers related films. This was our chance to do something different. We saw it as Marvel's Star Wars while working on it :)"

As production started to heat up on the first Guardians of the Galaxy back in 2013, Star-Lord was being rendered with a much more classic old school helmet and armor, but that all changed before shooting with Chris Pratt ever took place on set. The final look that we see on screen hasn't been greatly altered for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which doesn't take place long after the events seen in the first movie. It is speculated that Peter and his team may get an update in time for Avengers: Infinity War though, which is currently shooting in Atlanta with the entire Guardians cast as we speak.

Chris Pratt will return as Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, with the movie set to hit theaters on May 17, 2017, kicking off the summer movie going season. He'll then return a year later on May 4, 2018 for Infinity War. Take a look at what Peter Quill's Star-Lord armor almost looked like in the first Guardians of the Galaxy.