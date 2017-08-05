Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is the third highest grossing movie of the year thus far and it's about to become a hit on digital releases and the Blu-ray market as well. To get fans ready for the release, James Gunn has shared some footage from the gag reel and it is hilarious. One of the best things about the footage is that it reveals that the cast and crew really did have a blast while making the movie, which comes across while watching Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 on the big screen.

Gunn gave Entertainment Weekly a teaser video of the gag reel and it provides some behind the scenes giggles and fumbles. One of the best parts comes as Michael Rooker as Yondu yells out, "I'm Mary Poppins F$%^&^!" and you hear laughter in the background. Another F-bomb is dropped on set when Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer can't get a line out right and yells, prompting Zoe Saldana to give the camera a strange, startled look. There's also some footage of what looks like aerial dancing between Kurt Russell and Chris Pratt during a supposed fight scene.

One of the best parts of the one-minute video has to be watching Sylvester Stallone trying to say "Ravager" 4 times, butchering it and finally getting it right on the 5th try. One can only assume that the actor had to say it a lot more than the 5 times shown in the short clip. Elsewhere a camera comes dangerously close to knocking out Kurt Russell, but the actor doesn't even flinch. He just stands there like a total pro. For people looking to dive in even further, pay attention to the dates shown on the screen as they provide the day that the scene was shot.

James Gunn spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the camera nearly knocking Kurt Russell out and mentions an interesting choice of actors to take over for Russell. He explains.

"Oh my god, yeah. And the amazing thing about that moment is that Kurt did not budge. You look at him, and he's such a pro, that he's just standing there. Oh my god, it went way too close. We were just an inch away from him getting his face broken open and that would have been the end of Kurt Russell on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. We would have had to reshoot everything with Pauly Shore."

Though Gunn was obviously being sarcastic about the inclusion of Pauly Shore, that would be an interesting choice and the movie would have come out a lot different with the Weasel. Maybe Pauly will show up in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? We'll keep our fingers crossed.

Gunn has also been teasing fans on social media about the inclusion of the "Inferno" dance video, which Gunn has said was, "maybe the greatest thing I've ever worked on." The dance video also includes an appearance by David Hasselhoff along with the rest of the Guardians crew. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 comes out digitally on August 8th, 2017 with a physical Blu-ray disc coming later in the month on August 22nd. You can check out the gag reel video below.