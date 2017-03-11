There's no doubt about it. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is going to be a monster hit for Disney and Marvel when it hits theaters this May. But just how big is anyone's guess. Well, Box Office Pro is guessing, and they have the movie pegged at a $150M+ opening weekend. Which would certainly be massive.

This latest Marvel sequel is without a doubt one of the most anticipated of the year, alongside Disney's Beauty and the Beast and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. And with those movies happening outside of the summer frame, Guardians could definitely be the big box office bread winner between the months of May and August. There is no way the movie won't be bigger than the original, also directed by James Gunn.

Way back in 2014, Guardians of the Galaxy earned $333.2 million domestically. Not bad for a movie many people thought would be Marvel's first big flop. Its opening weekend surprised many with $94.3 million, which was a record at the time. And it wound up being one of the biggest smashes of that year.

Anticipation for the return of the Guardians has only grown over the past couple of years. And it's clear that this franchise lives and breaths on its own, succeeding outside of the main Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though, these characters will all return next year in the mammoth epic Avengers: Infinity War.

The pre-release buzz surrounding Guardians of the Galaxy 2 is being compared to what happened when the first sequel to Pirates of the Caribbean washed up onto shore and flooded theaters. Though, early speculation is that this will be 100 times better than the second adventure for Johnny Depp's Captain Jack Sparrow. At the time of its release though, back in 2006, Dead Man's Chest broke the all-time opening weekend record with a $135.6 million debut.

It is not expected that Guardians of the Galaxy 2 will reach the heights enjoyed by Star Wars: The Force Awakens in its debut weekend, which rocked the world with a record breaking $248 million. This Marvel sequel is definitely going to cause tremors and will definitely be a big hit for Disney and LucasFilm. Guardians is just a few months away from release, and the marketing has made people very aware that it's coming. The final trailer debuted a few weeks ago, and was met with much applause and enthusiasm. While a $160M debut for Vol. 2 sounds likely, some recent box office predictions have been way off, with a few movies pulling in way more than expected. Guardians could likely fall prey to this spectrum, which the studios would love. As for Disney, they are going to aim low when they announce thier expectations, so that when the sequel beats it, they look like they've truly won. Which will probably be the case however it shakes out.