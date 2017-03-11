Marvel didn't invent the post-credit scene. But they sure do own it. And lately, some superhero movie directors have decided to ditch the stinger, which many fans view as the desert after the meal. Not James Gunn. When it comes to Guardians of the Galaxy 2, he's going all in on the end-credits cookie. He says this on Twitter.

"All I'll say is, unless you have to rush out because your mother is dying, stay through the entire end credits."

He doesn't go onto reveal anything further than that. Though, we can maybe guess that the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 end credits stinger might be tied to one of the other two Marvel movies coming later this year. The first is Spider-Man: Homecoming, which arrives this summer. It was reported that Tom Holland visited the set. That said, it's unclear how Spider-Man would tie into Guardians at this point, unless he's the first superhero Star-Lord and his team meet when they arrive on Earth for the events seen in Avengers: Infinity War, which the Guardians cast and Tom Holland will return for.

The more likely scenario may find Guardians 2 tieing into Thor: Raganarok, with both movies taking place out in the cosmos. There have been plenty of rumors, fueled mostly by Vin Diesel, that Groot and Hulk will have a showdown at some point in the MCU. Will these two forces of nature meet at the end of Vol. 2?

The third, and maybe the most likeliest scenerio, since Jame Gunn has said that his sequel is not tied to any existing Marvel franchise, is that we see another standalone post-credit sequence Ala the Howard the Duck moment that graced the original movie. It's even possible that this is where Howard the Duck makes his triumphant return, which many fans are expecting to happen. Always quite open on social media, James Gunn may have not spilled any spoilers, but he did offer this tip for fans who want to watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in the best way possible.

"The @IMAX version in 3D with shifting aspects ratios is the optimal version of #GotGVol2. #imax"

Set to the backdrop of 'Awesome Mixtape #2,' Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 continues the team's adventures as they traverse the outer reaches of the cosmos. The Guardians must fight to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mysteries of Peter Quill's true parentage. Old foes become new allies and fan-favorite characters from the classic comics will come to our heroes' aid as the Marvel cinematic universe continues to expand.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is in theaters this May. It will officially kick off the summer movie going season. And early predictions have the movie opening at $150M+. Many suspect it will be the biggest movie of the summer, if not the year, with its only real competition in that department being Disney's Beauty and the Beast and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Here are the tweets from director James Gunn.

