Director James Gunn gave fans a huge surprise today, debuting the new IMAX poster for Guardians of the Galaxy 2 on his social media channels. Much like the first superhero adventure, Guardians of the Galaxy 2 will debut in IMAX theaters this summer. The filmmaker revealed on Facebook that there was a lot of thought and planning that went into this sequel's IMAX presentation. Here's what the filmmaker had to say while debuting this amazing new one-sheet.

"Those who have followed me awhile know that IMAX is the optimal way to view a Guardians movie. I personally oversee the 3D, crafting every shot, and only in IMAX do we shift aspect ratios during big scenes so that you get nearly 30% more screen size than anywhere else. Unlike many other films today where screen size shifts and 3D are afterthoughts, we plan our aspect ratios during the script stage, and every single shot is tailored for 3D as we shoot it. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 is designed to be a fully immersive experience to be seen IN theaters. I'm glad that we've been able to partner up with IMAX from the moment of its conception."

This IMAX poster debuted on both James Gunn's Facebook and Twitter today. With the May 5 release date getting closer and closer, we'll hopefully be getting many more posters and new footage. This poster comes just a few weeks after James Gunn confirmed the presence of a post-credit scene, telling fans that they should't leave the theater until after the credits have fully rolled. While he wouldn't reveal any details about this scene, it's possible that it may set up Avengers: Infinity War, which is currently filming, or Thor: Ragnarok, which is in post-production and hits theaters November 3.

Set to the backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, the Guardians of the Galaxy sequel continues the team's adventures as they traverse the outer reaches of the cosmos. The Guardians must fight to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mysteries of Peter Quill's true parentage. Old foes become new allies and fan-favorite characters from the classic comics will come to our heroes' aid as the Marvel cinematic universe continues to expand. Marvel has set a May 5 release date for Guardians 2, which will kick off the summer movie season. As of now, box office analysts are predicting quite a huge debut.

We reported earlier this month that box office analysts are predicting a huge $160 million opening weekend for this sequel, which stars Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer and Vin Diesel as Baby Groot. New cast members coming aboard for this sequel include Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha, Chris Sullivan as Taserface and Kurt Russell as Star-Lord's father, Ego the Living Planet. The film also marks the return of Michael Rooker as Yondu, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Sean Gunn as Kraglin. Take a look at this new IMAX poster for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which hits theaters May 5.