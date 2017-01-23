It's been about a month and a half since the first full-length Guardians of the Galaxy 2 trailer was released, and Marvel still hasn't announced when the next domestic trailer will arrive. While we wait for some new footage, a Japanese trailer has surfaced, highlighting both Baby Groot and the Abilisk creature these Guardians go up against. One scene has Gamora launching herself onto this massive squid-like creature, while a furious Drax uses his blades to furiously stab it. While none of this footage is actually new, it is cut in a new way, and does offer a sliver or two or previously unseen goodness.

The trailer debuted on YouTube earlier today, and has plenty of Baby Groot, who is seen misunderstanding Rocket Raccoon's instructions about a bomb detonator, while showing that he can still fight, despite his diminutive size. Baby Groot is seen using his tree limbs to trip up one of his enemies and throw him off a catwalk, while another scene features a humorous callback to the first movie. Instead of Rocket Raccoon standing on Groot's shoulders, which is one of the most memorable moments of the first movie, Baby Groot is seen standing on Rocket's shoulders instead, as they unleash a barrage of firepower at their enemies.

This trailer also comes a few days after a LEGO set offered a glimpse at the new villain, Ayesha, played by Elizabeth Debicki. The LEGO set is entitled "Ayesha's Revenge," although no story details were given with this set. Ayesha was a prominent character in the comics, who was originally known as the Paragon and went by several other aliases such as Kismet, J'Ridia Starduster and Her. She was created by the Enclave in their attempt to bring forth a supernatural being through their Citadel of Science. The organization's first attempt was "Him," otherwise known as Adam Warlock, and both later escaped the Enclave and fled to outer space. It isn't known how she will be utilized in the story, or what she will be seeking revenge for.

It's worth noting that we've seen photos of another new character, Mantis, along with a glimpse at Yondu (Michael Rooker) with his new, much-larger Mohawk, but we still haven't seen any photos or footage with Ayesha quite yet. Perhaps Marvel is saving Ayesha for the final trailer, but her involvement is just one of many mysteries yet to be solved for this sequel. It still isn't known who Sylvester Stallone is playing yet, although James Gunn has teased in the past that he is playing a small yet important role.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast is lead by Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon and Vin Diesel as Groot. New cast members include Kurt Russell as Ego the Living Planet, Star-Lord's father, Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Chris Sullivan as Taserface and Tommy Flanagan as Tullk. Marvel Studios will release Guardians 2 on May 5, which kicks off the summer movie season. The film doesn't have any direct competition, but it will face Warner Bros. KIng Arthur: Legend of the Sword, 20th Century Fox's Snatched and High Top Releasing's Lowriders on May 12. Take a look at this Japanese trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, below.