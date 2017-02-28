In just a few short months, millions of Marvel fans around the world are going to be crowding into theaters to see one of the most highly-anticipated movies of 2017; Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Just a few years ago the idea that a movie about a giant tree alien and a talking raccoon would have seemed asinine, but now they are some of the most beloved characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In order to get our anticipation as high as possible ahead of the release, Marvel Studios has just released a brand new trailer for the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy sequel.

Similar to the first trailer for the original Guardians of the Galaxy, this new trailer for the sequel was debuted on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Since Disney owns ABC, Jimmy Kimmel regularly gets to debut trailers for Marvel movies on his show. This brand new trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is expected to be the last one before the movie is released this May, but it should be more than enough to get everyone on board. The studio released a brief teaser for this new trailer and that video alone was enough to get everyone talking. It really looks like James Gunn may be giving us the rare sequel that improves on the original.

"Set to the backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 continues the team's adventures as they traverse the outer reaches of the cosmos. The Guardians must fight to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mysteries of Peter Quill's true parentage. Old foes become new allies and fan-favorite characters from the classic comics will come to our heroes' aid as the Marvel cinematic universe continues to expand."

Three years ago before the first Guardians of the Galaxy was released, nobody was really in love with Groot, Rocket, Star-Lord, Drax or Gamora. In fact, very few people had ever even heard of these characters. Even hardcore comic book fans only had a passing familiarity. But that all changed when James Gunn and Marvel Studios dropped what many consider to be one of the if not the best movie in the MCU to date on all of us. Whereas the first movie had almost no pressure because the expectations were so low, the script had been totally flipped and expectations for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 are insanely high. Luckily, everything we have seen so far gives us a lot of hope that the movie will deliver.

The cast for the movie includes Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Michael Rooker as Yondu}, Vin Dieselas the voice of Groot and Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket. The sequel is also bringing in some new talent as well, including Sylvester Stallone, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha and Kurt Russell, who is playing Star-Lord's dad, Ego the Living Planet. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which is set for release on May 5, is written and directed by James Gunn. Be sure to check out the brand new trailer for yourself below.