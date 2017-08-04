Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hasn't even left theaters yet, but it's never too early to start thinking about the future. Director James Gunn is already confirmed to be returning to helm the third entry in the franchise, which will mark the first time in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that a director has helmed an entire trilogy. Not much is known about what we can expect to see in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but Gunn has given us a bit to chew on and revealed that the movie is likely to shoot next year.

James Gunn recently spoke with Collider in honor of the upcoming home video release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which will be the first ever Disney movie to be released in 4K Ultra HD, as well as the standard Blu-ray/DVD release on August 22. During the course of the conversation, he said that it will be "a little more than year" until filming on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which he says will probably be the title of the movie unless something changes, will begin. But he is currently writing the script and, as he tells it, things are going great. Here's what director James Gunn had to say about it.

"It's been pretty easy. The truth is, the first movie is the first act, the second movie is the second act, and the third movie is the third act so I'm tying a lot of stuff together in the third film. We get a lot of answers on a lot of different things, so doing that in an elegant way takes a little bit of grace and elegance. It's more challenging in that respect writing the third movie than the second movie."

It is a little tough to speculate as to what we could see happen in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, given that the events of Avengers: Infinity War and the still untitled Avengers 4 will almost definitely have an effect on the story moving forward with Star-Lord and the gang. We can pretty safely assume that Adam Warlock is going to finally make an appearance, though, which is something Marvel fans have wanted for quite some time. Whatever it may entail, James Gunn definitely knows where it's headed and he is taking it very seriously. He also talked a bit about his approach to writing the script for the movie, which includes a very extensive outline and planning the soundtrack early.

"I do an incredibly in-depth treatment for every movie. I think of writing a screenplay as creating the body of a human being and you've got to start with the skeleton, start with the bones, and you create the bones. You take a lot of time because that's the actual base of the movie and if you screw that part up, later on down the line, you're going to have a lot of mistakes. So by creating a really strong foundation for the story, that's the most important thing. So I write a good treatment that's probably about 70 pages long. It includes photographs and things like that. So that has been the way I've dealt with every movie and this one as well."

Guardians of the Galaxy has been an astonishingly major hit for the MCU. The first movie was considered a huge risk and grossed more than $700 million worldwide. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 bested its predecessor, bringing in $860.8 million at the box office. That puts some pressure on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to deliver, but James Gunn seems confident that he knows what he's doing.