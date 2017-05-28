Marvel is making a habit of outdoing themselves at the box office, and that has just happened once more. Guardians of the Galaxy 2 has been doing big business at the box office over the past few weeks and now it has just crossed a pretty big box office milestone. James Gunn's sequel has now officially passed the box office gross of the original Guardians of the Galaxy, and it still has plenty of room to run.

According to Box Office Mojo, Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 has grossed a total of $785.3 million at the global box office, after factoring in the Memorial Day weekend take. That puts it a few million ahead of its predecessor, with the first Guardians of the Galaxy finishing its theatrical run with a total of $773.3 million. Granted, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 carries a production budget of $200 million, which is about $30 million more than the original. Still, it is clear that audiences want to see more from Star-Lord, Rocket, Baby Groot, Drax and Gamora, which is exactly what they are going to get.

It shouldn't be that much of a surprise that the sequel has done so well. The original Guardians of the Galaxy was a big surprise, with many looking at it as a huge risk for Marvel Studios at the time, That was far from the case, considering it was one of the highest-grossing movies of 2014. That opened the door for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 to do even better at the box office, with everyone is now more familiar with these characters and much more invested in their story. Now, Guardians of the Galaxy is one of the biggest franchises Marvel has at their disposal, which is really saying something.

The general consensus from critics seems to be that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 isn't quite as good as the first movie, though, it is still considered a very solid movie. Any shortcomings it may have certainly haven't hurt it financially. The sequel holds an 81 percent approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, with the original holding a 91 percent. However, the audience score for both movies is very close, and that arguably matters a lot more. The first movie holds a slightly better 92 percent audience rating, but Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 has a 90 percent rating, which is only marginally lower. Both movies are big crowd pleasers.

With many of the other major summer movies starting to arrive, such as Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales this weekend, things should be slowing down for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in the coming weeks. But the impressive take definitely justifies Marvel's plans for the cosmic superteam in the future. The Guardians of the Galaxy are set to appear in Avengers: Infinity War next year, as well as the untitled Avengers 4 in 2019. James Gunn has also already announced that he is coming back to direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is expected to arrive in 2020.