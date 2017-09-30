Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is out on Blu-ray/DVD after becoming one of the most successful movies of 2017. By many accounts, it didn't best the original, but it still made a boatload of money and made Marvel fans plenty happy. There's a lot to love about the movie, like Rocket Raccoon, well, being himself. Now, a new VFX video shows us what went into crafting Rocket for Guardians 2 and, quite frankly, it is horrifying. You can't unsee skinless Rocket Racoon.

That's right. The folks at Framestore, who crafted more than 600 VFX shots for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, recently published a video that gives a nice breakdown of everything that went into creating some of the scenes they worked on. At around the 55 second mark, we get to see Rocket and, once they strip away his fur and everything that makes him look like a Racoon, he looks more like something one would see on the cover of those 80s horror movies at Blockbuster that your mom wouldn't let you rent because it would give you nightmares. Framestore made no mention of this in their description of the video. We should have been warned.

"Rocket returned home to Framestore for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, in which our team created the look and led the animation on the wise-cracking Raccoon and that of his new sidekick: the adorable, scene-stealing Baby Groot. Happy to be back in Gunn's wacky universe, we collaborated with VFX Supervisor Christopher Townsend to deliver over 620 shots ranging from creature work, spaceships, 'the best opening sequence in the world' and an exhilarating space chase across the Galaxies."

We know from Guardians of the Galaxy that Rocket Racoon was the result of some pretty awful experiments. He was literally ripped apart and put back together again. Seeing what is underneath all of that aggressive, but always loveable, fur actually does kind of look like what one might expect when you really think about it. It's not hard to understand why he's so angry all the time after seeing this. But still, not everything in this life needs to be revealed. Some things are better left pushed under the rug for nobody to see.

Setting the terror that is skinless Rocket Racoon, this video is actually a very cool look at what goes into making these effects-heavy movies. Plus, we get to see James Gunn doing his Baby Groot dance alongside the finished product, which is super fun. If you're a fan of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, this video is absolutely worth a look. Though, you may be scarred a little bit after seeking Rocket with no skin. Be sure to check out the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 VFX breakdown, courtesy of the Framestore YouTube, for yourself below.