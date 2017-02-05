Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is easily one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Prior to the first Guardians movie back in 2014, even many hardcore comic book fans weren't familiar with the obscure Marvel Comics cosmic team, but now they are some of the most popular characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Studios is well aware of that, and that is why they decided to air a brand new spot for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 during the Super Bowl. Lucky for us, an extended version of that spot has now made its way online.

Marvel uploaded the extended version of the Big Game spot to their YouTube channel, after first debuting a shorter version of it during the Super Bowl pre-game show. Even though the extended spot is less than a minute long, it packs a big punch. We get a ton of new footage, including some new action with Yondu, some new Rocket and Baby Groot action, as well as our first look at Elizabeth Debicki as the villain Ayesha. There is also another pretty excellent moment between Drax and Mantis, which is great since their interaction in the first full teaser was arguably the best moment in that trailer. Here is the official synopsis for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

"Set to the backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 continues the team's adventures as they traverse the outer reaches of the cosmos. The Guardians must fight to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mysteries of Peter Quill's true parentage. Old foes become new allies and fan-favorite characters from the classic comics will come to our heroes' aid as the Marvel cinematic universe continues to expand."

Most of the principal cast from the first Guardians of the Galaxy is returning for the sequel. That includes Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot and Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket. The sequel has added a ton of new talent as well, including Sylvester Stallone, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, the aforementioned Elizabeth Debicki and Kurt Russell, who is playing Star-Lord's dad, Ego the Living Planet. Karen Gillan is also returning as Nebula and Michael Rooker is coming back as Yondu.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is written and directed by James Gunn, who is returning to the director's chair after very successfully helming the first Guardians of the Galaxy. The movie is set for a primetime summer release on May 5, 2017. Be sure to check out the brand new, extended Super Bowl spot for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 for yourself below. In addition to the new spot, Marvel Studios also released a brand new Guardians of the Galaxy 2 poster, which you can also check out below.