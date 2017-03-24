Bust out your wallets, Marvel fans, because tickets for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 are officially on sale. With the movie set to hit theaters in a little over a month, Marvel Studios has decided to let eager fans get a head start as they have opened up advanced ticket sales for the highly-anticipated sequel around the world. They did so by releasing a brand new, extended TV spot for the movie that doesn't feature a ton of new footage, but definitely does the trick.

Marvel Entertainment released the video online today in order to declare that tickets for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 are up for grabs. The new spot features quite a bit of footage we have already seen. Some from the Super Bowl spot, some from the most recent trailer and a couple of new shots. But none of those new shots are anything to write home about. Really, the important thing here is that if you want to see the Guardians of the Galaxy sequel opening night, it would be wise to get your tickets asap. Here is the official synopsis for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

"Set to the backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 continues the team's adventures as they traverse the outer reaches of the cosmos. The Guardians must fight to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mysteries of Peter Quill's true parentage. Old foes become new allies and fan-favorite characters from the classic comics will come to our heroes' aid as the Marvel cinematic universe continues to expand."

The first Guardians of the Galaxy remains one of the most beloved Marvel Cinematic Universe movies to date, but it is also still one of the most surprising. The movie was viewed as a massive risk for Marvel Studios, considering that even many hardcore comic book fans were unfamiliar with the characters. The risk paid off in a big way and now, expectations for the sequel are through the roof. Not only in terms of quality, but the movie is currently tracking for a potential $160 million opening weekend domestically. That would possibly put Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in the top 10 opening weekend of all-time. To do so, it would have to make $160.89 million, which would put it just above The Dark Knight Rises. We'll probably have some idea of how close it will get to that soon, once some of the presale numbers start rolling in.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is written and directed by James Gunn, who is returning to the director's chair after very successfully helming the first Guardians of the Galaxy. The cast includes Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Sylvester Stallone, Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki, Karen Gillan, Michael Rooker, Sean Gunn and Kurt Russell. Be sure to check out the new TV spot for yourself below and, if you feel so inclined, grab your tickets for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. We also have a fun Instagram post that shows Kurt Russell posing with one of his biggest fans on set.