One of the absolute staples of both Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 have been the soundtracks. At the end of the sequel, a whole new world was opened up to Star-Lord as he was given a gift that goes far beyond his cassette tapes. James Gunn decided to give the character a Zune, the famously failed attempt by Microsoft to compete with the iPod. Now, thanks to a newly revealed deleted scene, we get to see Chris Pratt's Star-Lord navigating his new found library of undiscovered tunes.

The scene comes courtesy of ET which shows us a bit more of Star-Lord discovering music he never had the chance to hear before leaving Earth in the first Guardians of the Galaxy. The scene also features Kraglin (Sean Gunn) walking Peter Quill through his new device, which was "made by primitive people." In the scene, Kraglin hilariously explains some of the music he's enjoyed on the Zune.

"It's got Traffic, that's really good. They've got some good songs. Thin Lizzy is a group I like a lot. There's a lady on there named Alice Cooper that I like a lot. She seems kinda angry, but kinda like stuff about what we felt like when we were kids, ya know?"

This is a really funny scene and is definitely a nice extra that will be included on the home video release for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 home video release. It isn't explained why this particular scene wasn't included in the movie, but given the emotional weight that is going on at this point in the movie *spoilers* given Yondu (Michael Rooker) sacrificing himself to save Peter Quill's life. There are a couple moments of levity during the Ravager funeral for Yondu, but this is an overall big and touching sequence that might have been thrown off a bit with this overly jokey bit.

We still get to see Star-Lord get the Zune in the movie, which in itself is a hilarious touch from James Gunn. In case you don't remember, Microsoft released the bulky Zune Mp3 player in 2006 to disastrous results. The music player didn't even make a dent in iPod sales and it was panned by tech reviewers all over. The device was only available for retail sale until 2008 and it was officially discontinued in 2012. Not one of Microsoft's finer moments, but the fact that Star-Lord has only been using cassette tapes makes any digital music player impressive for him.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 certainly didn't need this particular scene to find tremendous success at the box office. The movie has grossed $861 million at the box office and is one of the biggest hits of the summer. It's no wonder that Marvel is already moving ahead with Guardians of the Galaxy 3, which could be shooting sometime next year. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is available on digital HD now with the Blu-ray/DVD and 4K Ultra HD release set for August 22. Be sure to check out the deleted scene for yourself below.