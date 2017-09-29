It has now been reportedly confirmed that another Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 character survived the first round of battle with Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. Pom Klementieff took to Facebook earlier this week to post a photo of her return to the set of Avengers 4 in Atlanta. So, Mantis has made it through the deadly events of Avengers: Infinity War and survived long enough to start filming on Avengers 4. We know that not everybody will make it out of Infinity War alive, so it's interesting to see who has made it back to the set in Atlanta.

Avengers: Infinity War wrapped filming in July and Avengers 4 is currently filming, but Pom Klementieff could be out in Atlanta for reshoots for Infinity War, but that seems highly unlikely at this point. Production began on Avengers 4 earlier this summer and we've seen some other familiar faces as well including Brie Larson and Chris Evans, leading to speculation that Captain Marvel and Captain America also make it through the first round of deadly battle with Thanos.

Mantis turned out to be a fan favorite in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 as the unwilling sidekick to Ego and then later comic relief with Drax the Destroyer. Mantis first appeared in the Avengers issue number 112 in June of 1973 and has moved from Marvel to DC and back again. She is known to battles Thanos and has fought next to the Avengers as well as the Guardians in the comics. It's not clear exactly what story line, if any, that Mantis will follow in Infinity War and Avengers 4.

While many characters are reportedly surviving the battle with Thanos, it has been heavily rumored that many characters, including some of the most beloved Marvel heroes won't make it out alive. Captain America is killed off in the Infinity Gauntlet comic series when Thanos breaks his neck, but that doesn't necessarily mean that he will die in that manner on the big screen. Other characters that are heavily rumored to get the axe according to the source material are Iron Man, who even Robert Downey Jr. has teased about happening. In the comics, Terraxia beheads Iron Man. Vision and Scarlet Witch are also rumored to die during battle, but all of this is speculation at this time.

Outside of Infinity War and Avengers 4, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has mentioned that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will take place after the events of Avengers 4. Gunn has also gone on to say that it will be the final Guardians movie, so it already seemed logical that most of the crew would make it through the battle with the Mad Titan. The director has also said that the third Guardians movie will also help to usher in a new version of the MCU. While we wait for further confirmation, check out the picture from Pom Klementieff's Instagram below.