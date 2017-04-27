Guardians of the Galaxy Mission: Breakout is set to officially open on May 27th, 2017 and it will have 6 different adventures with a classic soundtrack. Although the Guardians of the Galaxy ride is technically unfinished, reports are coming in revealing some new information regarding the Guardians of the Galaxy Mission: Breakout ride at Disneyland's California Adventure. Mission: Breakout will be Disney's first attraction with its newly acquired Marvel Universe and excitement is high among Disney and Marvel fans.

Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: Breakout places visitors in Tivan the Collector's Garden and brings them into Tivan's exhibition room where there are thousands of items stored in glass cases that are all Marvel and Disney related. Eagle-eyed visitors will notice Warlock's Eye, an Ultron sentry robot, Cosmo the Space Dog and many, many more items enclosed in glass in Tivan's room. Tivan has captured the Guardians team and visitors will help an escaped Rocket save his team. The waiting layout is similar to the Star Tours attraction where there is plenty to observe while waiting in line and will take visitors multiple visits to take the whole experience in. Mission: Breakout promises fans an immersive experience that will excite fans, but also bring a fun adventure to people not familiar with the film franchise.

As previously reported, Mission: Breakout will have 6 different adventures much like the Star Tours attraction and the ride will utilize the old structure and mechanics of the Tower of Terror attraction. The adventures include: Drax Vs. Beast, Drones, Escape, Antigravity, Abilisk Attack, and Quill Vs. Orloni. The ride will also have Guardians twist on the music. In addition to an original score by Tyler Bates, who also scored the Guardians of the Galaxy films, Mission: Breakout will have 6 songs from the Awesome Mixes. "I Want You Back" by the Jackson 5, "Hit Me With Your Best Shot" by Pat Benetar, "Give Up The Funk" by Parliament, "Born To Be Wild" by Steppenwolf, "Burning Love" by Elvis Presley, and "Free Ride" by the Edgar Winter Group will all be played during the different adventures.

Guardians of the Galaxy writer James Gunn was involved in the development of the attraction as were the cast. Gunn was especially involved in rewriting dialogue to make the experience true to the Guardians world. The cast were able to ride during a sneak peek and also gave suggestions that were taken into account, specifically how their character would act during certain situations throughout the 6 adventures. In addition, Disney cast members will have a big role within the ride. They will act as Tivan's servants under his control and offer they will offer advice and word of encouragement along the way.

Guardians of the Galaxy Mission: Breakout is already being hailed for its attention to detail. It is evident that Disney and Marvel spent a lot of time designing the new attraction to please hardcore fans of the comic book and the movie franchise. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 opens in theaters worldwide on May 5th, 2017 and the Mission: Breakout opens on May 27th, 2017 to the public.