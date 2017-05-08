The Walkman and cassettes have been gaining popularity lately, but not as much as the TPS-L2 Walkman that was used in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies. Part of the charm of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is the use of nostalgia, specifically through the soundtrack and the use of cassette tapes. The population who was around in the 1980s remembers the cassette tapes and the advent of the Walkman was a big deal. Listeners could now bring their music with them on the go and ignore each other in public places, but more importantly listeners could listen to whatever they wanted, wherever they wanted, and whenever they wanted. This may not seem like a big deal to kids today, but this was the iPod of a generation.

As products or inventions get phased out, there becomes a certain demand for them years down the road for certain reasons. One of the big reasons to purchase a relic from the past is because someone sees something that they used to have as a child in a Hollywood blockbuster movie. And that's exactly what's happening now with Peter Quill's TPS-L2 Walkman that has been featured in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, which also happens to be the first Walkman ever produced. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the TPS-L2 is fetching hundreds of dollars and even thousands if they are in working order and come with the original orange foam headphones.

The TPS-L2 was released July 1, 1979 and cost $200 (which is almost $600 today), which was quite a bit of money for a new piece of technology. In addition to listening to music, one could use the Walkman as a dictation device as it also had a microphone for recording. Another interesting feature of the TPS-L2 was that it had two headphone jacks, so that two people could listen at the same time, a feature that faded away from most Walkmans afterwards.

Children of the 80s and early 90s remember the mix tape all too well. You could record all of your favorite songs from a vinyl record, the radio, and even compact discs to make the ultimate mix tape to share with friends or loved ones. This is done today with the playlist and it's a lot easier to do now, but back in the day there was an art to perfecting the mix tape. One of the more recent perfected mix tapes is Awesome Mix Vol. 1, the soundtrack to The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1. Director James Gunn nailed the essence of a perfect mix tape and used it as the backdrop of a Hollywood blockbuster movie.

At the moment there is no news about the revival of the digital media player Zune that was brought back at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, but who knows? If it's used heavily in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the Zune could see it's first ever bout of popularity. So go look in the drawers for the Zune because you never know if it's going to be worth hundreds of dollars in 2020.