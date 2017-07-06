Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is going to be breaking ground when it arrives on Blu-ray. Director James Gunn, after lots of begging, has convinced the powers that be to release the Guardians of the Galaxy sequel on 4K Blu-ray. This marks the very first time that any Disney movie has ever been released in 4K UltraHD and Gunn seems pretty happy about it.

James Gunn's Facebook made the announcement, as regularly happens with announcements such as this. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 seems like the perfect movie for a 4K release, given how vibrant and visually impressive it is. It is also just one more way for the studio to capitalize on the movie, which has made $856 million at the worldwide box office. Here's what James Gunn had to say about the 4K release.

"Yes, it's true, & I am unbelievably excited to announce that, after a couple of years of me begging and pleading, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 will be coming to home video in 4K UltraHD. It will be the first Disney release to be released this way. 4K UltraHD is almost certainly the best way you can see this movie at home, with more definition and the most vibrant colors possible on your home screen, and with the brightest brights and the blackest blacks. A being composed of light truly appears to be a being composed of light! This version is a roiling cinematic river of beauty and I've taken hundreds of hours personally making it look the best it can. This is one of the reasons why light and color are such important elements of Vol. 2's story, and why we screened the World Premiere in Los Angeles in essentially this format. And yes for those of you asking, there will also be a 3D home release."

Not only are you going to be able to watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in 4K UltraHD, but if you have a 3D capable TV, you're in luck as well. James Gunn also does a pretty nice job of explaining the benefit of the format and why it may be worth shelling out the extra money. Gunn also said that some more announcements regarding the Blu-ray release and the bonus features that will be included are coming soon. One of which he is very excited to talk about, but he can't reveal what it is just yet.

"We will soon have lots more exciting announcements about the home release and some unbelievably cool additional content, including something that's so amazing I've been chomping at the bit for months not being able to talk about it!"

A release date has not yet been announced for the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Blu-ray, but with the box office run winding down, expect that news soon. With that, James Gunn will be able to put Guardians Vol. 2 to bed entirely, meaning he can get to work on Guardians of the Galaxy 3. You can check out James Gunn's full Facebook post on the 4K release for yourself below.