Marvel scored another massive hit at the box office this year with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. The movie was also received very well by critics and fans, but most agree that it isn't quite as good as the original Guardians of the Galaxy, which came as a very pleasant surprise in 2014. As such, the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Honest Trailer is here to explain why the sequel couldn't manage to be quite as good as the original. Though, it ultimately doesn't land hard enough punches, going a little soft with its tough love.

Even though Honest Trailers are known for ripping movies apart, the Screen Junkies gang seems to have a lot of love for this movie. They point out that Guardians of the Galaxy 2 did bring back a lot of the things we loved from the first one. James Gunn once again delivered crazy visuals, a great soundtrack, loveable characters and an overall very enjoyable cinematic experience. That said, this wouldn't be much of an Honest Trailer without some flaws being brought up.

As enjoyable as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was for many fans, this video does point out some of the missteps this movie takes. They aren't all that egregious, but they are there. For one, the exaggerated laughing throughout the movie is possibly a bit much when laid out in a montage like it is here. They also point out that the emotional climaxes in both movies were undercut with some comedic moments. But overall, they do make a point that this movie is fun and enjoyable, though, ultimately a bit forgettable. Still, that is better than most sequels in the MCU can say for themselves.

The Honest Trailer also jokes about the My Two Dads plot involving Yondu and Ego the Living Planet. But they also make the point that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ultimately proves that everything is better with Kurt Russell and Michael Rooker. Given that they had some of the best moments in the movie, especially Rooker with his now famous, "I'm Mary Poppins, y'all" line, that is a pretty fair thing to conclude. If nothing else, that line is going to live on for a very long time and is something that Marvel fans have really embraced.

Marvel sequels have been something of an issue, with movies like Thor: The Dark World ranking pretty low on most lists. As this video points out, Captain America: The Winter Solider is really the only MCU sequel that was able to best the movie that came before it, with many feeling that it is one of the best, if not the single best Marvel Studios movie to date. All of that said, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is probably Marvel's second-best sequel so far, even with its problems. Be sure to check out the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Honest Trailer for yourself below.