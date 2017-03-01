Chris Pratt debuted a brand new trailer for Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night. And while the trailer was great and all, a very cool poster arrived along with it that has gotten lost in the mix. Called the definitive Pay-Off poster by Disney and Marvel, this 80s inspired one-sheet has Star-Lord rocking out to his latest awesome mix, surrounded by his adoptive family, the Guardians.

The poster offers a look at all of the returning characters, and even some new ones. Front and center is Rocket Raccoon, with Gamora and her sword standing, ready to attack. Baby Groot is angry, yelling on Peter's shoulder. And bringing up the rear is Drax, with is knife drawn ready for a fight. Also seen in the poster are Yondu and Nebula. And way in the back ground is new characters Mantis and Ayesha.

Set to the backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 continues the team's adventures as they traverse the outer reaches of the cosmos. The Guardians must fight to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mysteries of Peter Quill's true parentage. Old foes become new allies and fan-favorite characters from the classic comics will come to our heroes' aid as the Marvel cinematic universe continues to expand.

Leading up to the full trailer launch yesterday, there had been some speculation that this was going to be the final sneak peek at the film. While there may be more footage coming in the near future, it won't arrive in the form of any more teasers. James Gunn clarified saying this.

"This is the final film trailer that will play in theaters."

That doesn't mean we won't get some more exciting footage in a TV spot, and there will surely be clips and featurettes aplenty as we head into the May release date. And let's not forget the often very cool international trailers that occasionally pop up out of the blue with a big reveal or two. Some fans love this, while some fans wish it would all just go away until they actually get a chance to see the movie unspoiled.

James Gunn also noted that the recent trailer teaser that arrived is a deleted scene from the movie. It shows the Guardians sitting in the woods, trying to enjoy a meal. While Drax is certainly loving every moment of his soup quite loudly, the rest of the Guardians are disgusted by his bad table manners. James Gunn says he loves the scene, but it was deemed 'too gross' for the movie. So anyone worried they are seeing to much from the film, Gunn is actually playing it smart and showing some stuff that you won't be able to see in the theatrical release.

If you visit a theater in the next couple of weeks though, you are sure to see this new, cool poster featuring Peter Quill and his crew. It is one of the best Marvel movie posters we've seen recently. And paired with some of the Kong: Skull Island posters, it seems that Hollywood is having a poster resurgence of sorts lately. Here you go.