Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe has signed on to star in the action comedy Guns Akimbo from the director of Deathgasm. Altitude Films and Occupant Entertainment will present the movie, which is currently in pre-production to potential buyers at Cannes. The movie will be directed by New Zealander Jason Lei Howden (Deathgasm) who also wrote the screenplay. Radcliffe, who was recently in Swiss Army Man and Now You See Me 2 will portray the main character Miles. The movie is being billed as an "adrenaline fuelled balls-to-the-wall original action comedy reminiscent in tone to films such as Kick-Ass or Deadpool."

Miles is a normal guy with a crummy job, pining for his ex girlfriend Nova. His lame existence is turned insane when he enrolls in a dark website that forces strangers to compete in gladiator-style battles in their own city, then live-stream worldwide to a rabid fan base. A secret gang known as the Schism, who handicaps the weaker contestant to further stack the odds against them, chooses contestants. Miles is able to avoid an unstoppable killing machine first, but when Nova is kidnapped he must overcome is fears to save her.

Variety is reporting that Occupant Entertainment's Joe Neurauter and Felipe Marino are set to produce Guns Akimbo. Michael Mailis and Will Clarke from Hyperion Entertainment and Altitude Films respectively, have signed on as executive producers. Neurauter had great things to say about Howden and the upcoming project.

"Jason Lei Howden is an incredibly talented new filmmaker, who with Guns Akimbo delivers a commercial action film that is original, fresh and gives us unique and exciting characters. We fell in love with Guns Akimbo the moment we read it."

In addition, Andy Mayson, co-CEO of Altitude added to the praise for Howden and the casting of Daniel Radcliffe.

"Jason is one of the most exciting, original and commercially-minded new directors working today and with the pitch perfect casting of Daniel Radcliffe as our hero, Guns Akimbo is going to deliver a fresh, next-level action experience destined to thrill audiences worldwide."

Howden's Deathgasm came out in 2015 and is the director's debut movie. In addition to directing the movie, he also wrote it as well. Howden is said to have taken inspiration from his teenage years as an outcast who listened to heavy metal and won the 2013 Make My Horror Movie contest. For winning the contest Howden was given nearly $150,000 to go towards the making of the movie, which took place in 2014. The contest awarded Howden the prize for his "sheer enthusiasm and utter commitment." A sequel Deathgasm 2: Goremageddon is also being planned at the moment.

There currently is no release date set for Guns Akimbo, but it will be announced shortly. With the writing/directing talents of Howden and the complete willingness to try anything from Radcliffe are sure to be a great pairing, certainly worth looking forward to. Radcliffe has come a long way since his Harry Potter days, making arty, weird, and humorous movies lately. 2016's Swiss Army Man is a must see for fans looking for an off kilter and downright bizarre performance from Radcliffe.