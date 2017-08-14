The Saw series, one of the highest grossing horror film franchises of all time, makes its return to Halloween Horror Nights, bringing the blockbuster's most terrifying traps to life in an all-new original maze opening at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort, beginning September 15, 2017. Based on the Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures hit horror film franchise, Saw: The Games of Jigsaw will bring to life the scariest game yet. In this all-new maze guests will come face-to-face with the work of master craftsman Jigsaw and a collection of his most infamous traps from the Saw film series and upcoming eighth installment Jigsaw. Here's what Lionsgate Senior Vice President of Global Live and Location Based Entertainment Jenefer Brown had to say in a statement.

"We're thrilled to be partnering again with Universal Studios on an immersive experience that celebrates everything that our Saw fans love. The maze features the most terrifying traps that made the Saw franchise such a Halloween tradition, including some of the best from our upcoming film Jigsaw. What better way to complement the film's release this Halloween than taking audiences into the over-the-top action at Halloween Horror Nights."

Created by James Wan and Leigh Whannell, the SAW film series has ratcheted up tension and invention with each successive film, while rattling millions of nerves worldwide. The eighth film of the powerhouse franchise is scheduled to hit theatres on October 27, 2017, in its traditional opening weekend slot leading into Halloween. Jigsaw is written by Josh Stolberg & Peter Goldfinger and directed by The Spierig Brothers. Here's what John Murdy, Creative Director at Universal Studios Hollywood and Executive Producer of Halloween Horror Nights, had to say in his statement.

"Saw is one of the top grossing horror film franchises, and we're thrilled that the fan-favorite is making its return to Halloween Horror Nights. Saw: The Games of Jigsaw will encompass the greatest collection of traps featured in all eight Saw movies to bring to life the most twisted Saw maze ever produced, and we can't wait for our fans to relive moments from the films."

Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights is the ultimate Halloween event. For more than 20 years, guests from around the world have visited Halloween Horror Nights in Hollywood and Orlando to become victims inside their own horror film. The streets of each coast's event are transformed into highly-themed scare zones where menacing "scare-actors" lunge from every darkened corner. Multiple movie-quality haunted houses are erected throughout the event, based on everything from iconic slasher films to hit horror television series to haunting original stories. Here's what Charles Gray, Show Director for Creative Development, had to say in a statement.

"We're excited to bring Saw back to Halloween Horror Nights and to take fans even deeper into the mind of Jigsaw. Halloween Horror Nights" at Universal Orlando Resort. Filled with unimaginable horrors from the hit saga and the upcoming film Jigsaw, this maze is truly a trap in itself."

Additional details about Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights will be revealed soon. For more information about Halloween Horror Nights at either Universal Studios Hollywood or Universal Orlando Resort, visit HalloweenHorrorNights.com. Take a look at the new trailer and poster for Saw: The Games of Jigsaw maze from Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights.