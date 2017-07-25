In terms of iconic houses that have been featured in horror movies it is pretty hard to top the Halloween house. The childhood home of the one and only Michael Myers. A man by the name of Kenny Caperton built an exact replica of the house in North Carolina in 2009 and fans have always been welcome to check it out on the Halloween holiday every year. But now one fan can actually live in the Michael Myers Halloween house.

Kenny Caperton posted on the official Myers House NC Facebook page that he is currently looking for a roommate. So if you are a major fan of the Halloween franchise and live in the North Carolina area, this could be a once in a lifetime opportunity. Here is the full listing from the Facebook page.

"Want to live in The Myers House NC?! Well you might be in luck, I'm looking for a housemate! Available Now. Male or female inquiries welcome. Unfurnished bedroom with walk in closet and connecting bathroom. House is located in rural Hillsborough, North Carolina (10 minutes from downtown Hillsborough, 20 minutes from Chapel Hill, 25 minutes from Burlington, 30 minutes from downtown Durham and 50 minutes from downtown Raleigh). DM me for more info. Series Inquiries Only Please."

Granted, the Myers House in North Carolina is just a replica, even if it is an incredibly detailed and accurate replica of the Halloween house. It also is incredibly far from the actual filming location that was used in the Halloween movies, which is located in Pasadena, California, which stood in for Haddonfield. That aside, this is pretty much as close as a fan could hope to get when it comes to living the Halloween experience. Just without all of the stabbing, which is pretty much ideal. Unfortunately, Kenny Caperton didn't reveal how much he is charging for the privilege of living in the house, but he is probably getting a lot of inquiries either way.

If you don't live in North Carolina or just aren't interested in actually living in the Halloween world on a day to day basis, when can you expect to enjoy a new Halloween horror adventure? You aren't going to have to wait too much longer. After quite a bit of talk, a new Halloween movie is coming on October 19 2018, from director David Gordon Green (Pineapple Express) with Danny McBride (This is the End) co-writing the script.

That may sound like an odd team for the project, but Blumhouse and John Carpenter were reportedly very impressed with their pitch, which is going to ignore the later movies in the Halloween franchise and be an actual sequel as opposed to a reboot. Carpenter is going to executive produce the project and may even do the score, so this could be the Halloween movie we've been waiting a long time for. While we wait, you can check out the full listing for the room for rent in the Michael Myers house for yourself below.