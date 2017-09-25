The fall season is upon us and that means many horror lovers are preparing for the Halloween season. That means trying to find a good horror movie or two to watch to enjoy the holiday in the proper way. Fortunately, John Carpenter's original 1978 classic Halloween is returning to theaters this October. The movie has been digitally restored and is going to feature an introduction by Carpenter himself.

Specticast is responsible for these special screenings of Halloween, which are taking place in various locations all around the U.S., Australia, Canada, the U.K. and Germany in late October. Many locations are actually holding screenings on October 31, which are likely going to be coveted showings. So if you want to see the movie on Halloween, you should probably get your tickets sooner rather than later. Here's all of the info on the newly restored version of Halloween that is going to be screened.

"John Carpenter's 1978 classic returns to theaters worldwide this October! See the film that defined a genre and launched an iconic franchise the way is was meant to be seen, on the big screen. Plus, catch an exclusive interview and retrospective with the legendary master of horror, John Carpenter. Introducing the film, this special bonus explores the history of the film and the indelible influence Halloween has had on not only the horror genre, but the entire film industry. Carpenter explains why the film is meant for the big screen, the influences that inspire his filmmaking and how Halloween became the highest grossing independent film of all time."

The timing couldn't be better for this re-release, considering the Halloween reboot is currently in the works and is set for release next year. It was recently announced that Jamie Lee Curtis, who made her debut as Laurie Strode in the original Halloween, is reprising her role for the upcoming reboot to fight Michel Myers yet again. The movie is going to ignore a lot of the later mythology from the Halloween sequels, but what John Carpenter did with the original is going to remain intact. Director David Gordon Green and co-writer Danny McBride have a tall order in trying to live up to the legacy left behind by Carpenter with his original Halloween. But Carpenter is involved as an executive producer and recently gave his approval on the script. Plus, he may return to do the score, which will help make it feel connected to the original.

The fact that cinematographer Dean Cundey helped do this digital restoration of Halloween makes these screenings all the more essential for horror fans. Plus, getting to see John Carpenter talk about his slasher classic in-depth definitely adds to the appeal. Seeing Halloween in a theater is plenty exciting on its own, but this sounds like it could be a truly fantastic experience. Tickets for the screenings of Halloween are currently on sale. To find a screening near you, visit the Specticast website.